Mortal Kombat 1’s ‘craziest trailer’ yet brings back the hair-based Fatality

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon showed up to Gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream on Tuesday and brought what Boon described as the “craziest trailer of all” from Mortal Kombat 1. That could be considered an exaggeration, right up until Sindel — a newly confirmed fighter — nearly rips off Raiden’s legs like he’s a rotisserie chicken and yanks General Shao’s skull and spine clean out of his torso.

Yes, hair-based Fatalities are back, thanks to the return of Sindel, queen of Outworld, who is looking far less undead than in her previous appearance in Mortal Kombat 11. Developer NetherRealm Studios’ new trailer for MK1 also shows pre-Kahn-status Shao in action, wielding a more modestly sized ax, and Kameo Fighters Motaro and Shujinko handing out punishment.

NetherRealm also shows off more of Raiden, including a four-way Superman attack as the thunder god’s Fatal Blow. It may not be the most grandiose or juiciest Mortal Kombat 1 sneak peek yet, but it’s certainly a good reminder that, yeah, this series has centaurs.

Sindel and General Shao join previously confirmed characters Ashrah, Baraka, Geras, Havik, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Rain, Reptile, Scorpion, Shang Tsung, Smoke, Sub-Zero, and Tanya on the main MK1 roster. The list of confirmed Kameo Fighters now consists of Cyrax, Darrius, Frost, Goro, Jax, Kano, Kung Lao, Motaro, Sareena, Scorpion, Sektor, Sonya, Shujinko, Stryker, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Sept. 19.