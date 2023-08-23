All the Rebel Moon news we’ve heard so far

Zack Snyder and Netflix have teamed up for what might be the streaming service’s biggest and most ambitious project ever: an original sci-fi movie/series/franchise called Rebel Moon. The movie already has a couple of trailers out, showing off a world that combines spaceships, robots who used to be knights, flying griffins, and dozens of other strange and fantastical details.

But the world isn’t the only thing that’s unique about Rebel Moon. To match its epic two-part vision, Snyder and Netflix had to employ new ways of making and releasing movies. To help you keep track of everything about the project ahead of Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, here’s everything we know about the film series so far.

When is Rebel Moon coming out?

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set to hit Netflix on Dec. 22. It’s possible there will be a brief theatrical release before that, as Netflix often makes that an option for some of its biggest movies, in part to qualify for major movie awards. But the streaming service hasn’t officially announced any plans yet, and Snyder is downplaying a theatrical window for the movie as something he doesn’t care about one way or another.

What is Rebel Moon actually about?

Rebel Moon takes place in an original sci-fi universe controlled by an evil government known as Mother World. When the government moves its army, known as the Imperium, toward the moon of Veldt, Kora, a former Imperium member, decides to gather warriors to save it. In other words, the plot is essentially Seven Samurai in space (which I say as a compliment and ringing endorsement).

Is Rebel Moon a Star Wars movie?

Almost! It actually started as a pitch for a Star Wars movie that Snyder gave Lucasfilm before Disney bought that company. Now it’s been radically reimagined as an original sci-fi world, though you can certainly recognize its inspirations in the Rebel Moon trailer and press images.

Is Rebel Moon getting a sequel?

Yes it is, sort of. Rebel Moon was long enough that Netflix and Snyder decided to split the movie into two parts, A Child of Fire and The Scargiver. In other words, it’s getting a part two right away, but not necessarily a sequel just yet.

When is Rebel Moon Part 2 coming out?

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is set for release on April 19, 2024. Snyder has said in the past that his goal was to release the two parts fairly close together, unlike many other two-part modern blockbusters.

How many Rebel Moon movies are happening?

Those are the two we know about, which are really meant as one two-part movie. But Snyder has already said that he’s interested in a third and even a fourth movie if these do well enough, and if Netflix keeps funding them. And while it seems like the first two will wrap up their own storyline, the world certainly seems big enough to handle more stories.

What will Rebel Moon be rated?

This is a complicated question. Netflix often doesn’t get its streaming-only movies officially rated, but that’s just where the complications begin. In order to help the movie appeal to as many fans as possible, Snyder and Netflix are actually releasing two cuts of each Rebel Moon film, one that’s designed for wider audiences (think PG-13) and one that’s designed for adults only (think rated R). The cleaner version will cut out things like swearing and gore, and maybe even more adult content.

What’s up with the Rebel Moon video game?

It exists and is being developed by Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black), but that’s about all we know so far. The tidbits about this game have mostly come from Snyder’s brief time on stage during Gamescom 2023, where he said that the game would let players choose one of the Rebels and play in co-op. Polygon will update this post as more details emerge.