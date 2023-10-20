 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best Spider-Man gifts for fans

Celebrate every era of the web-slinger with these gift ideas

By Kayti Burt
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image showcasing five products included in our Spider-Man gift guide, including a Spider Gwen figure, a Spider-Ham plush, an issue of Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man comic, a Lego Venom Mask, an art book for Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse, and an image of Spider-Man from Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man, first released on PS4 in 2018. Photo composition: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Various

Spider-Man is one of comics’ most popular characters of all time. First appearing in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, the tale of Peter Parker was originally intended as a filler story for a canceled anthology series. But readers responded so strongly to the character created by writer Stan Lee and illustrator Steve Ditko that the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” eventually became one of the most beloved characters in Marvel Comics.

There have been a few major incarnations of the superhero known as Spider-Man over the past six decades (though, as anyone who has entered the Spider-Verse knows, there are countless variations of the superhero across the multiverse).

You probably have at least one Spider-Man fan in your life — maybe it’s you. We’ve searched the internet to compile a list of the best Spider-Man merch available to fans. If you or someone you know is looking to show their love of Spider-Man in their home or around town, then consider buying one of the following items. We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases, so be sure to check back in occasionally.

Best Spider-Man books and comics

Best Spider-Man toys

Best Spider-Man clothes and accessories

Best Spider-Man decor

Best Spider-Man movies

Best Spider-Man music

Best Spider-Man video games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Valorant’s new Agent Iso is basically just an IRL e-boy

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Netflix’s Chicken Run 2 shifts the focus from The Great Escape to Mission: Impossible

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Dbrand’s ROG Ally case is available to pre-order

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Eerie Echoes’ Timed Research quest steps, and is it worth buying?

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Search Party: Puzzling Park Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Why is Captain Laserhawk called a ‘Blood Dragon Remix,’ anyway?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon