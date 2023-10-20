Spider-Man is one of comics’ most popular characters of all time. First appearing in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, the tale of Peter Parker was originally intended as a filler story for a canceled anthology series. But readers responded so strongly to the character created by writer Stan Lee and illustrator Steve Ditko that the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” eventually became one of the most beloved characters in Marvel Comics.
There have been a few major incarnations of the superhero known as Spider-Man over the past six decades (though, as anyone who has entered the Spider-Verse knows, there are countless variations of the superhero across the multiverse).
You probably have at least one Spider-Man fan in your life — maybe it’s you. We’ve searched the internet to compile a list of the best Spider-Man merch available to fans. If you or someone you know is looking to show their love of Spider-Man in their home or around town, then consider buying one of the following items. We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases, so be sure to check back in occasionally.
Best Spider-Man books and comics
Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man Ultimate Collection
- $32
- $35
- 8% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Get to know the comic book origins of Miles Morales with this collection of 2011’s Ultimate Comics Spider-Man issues 1-10.
Spider-Man: Blue
- $10
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you’re in the mood to cry, pick up this beautifully crafted 2002 graphic novel that shows how Peter Parker still thinks of and grieves for Gwen Stacy long after her death.
Kraven’s Last Hunt
- $29
Prices taken at time of publishing.
It’s a good time to catch up with the exploits of classic Spider-Man villain Kraven before the character’s return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5.
Spider-Man: Life Story
- $20
- $25
- 19% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Get a sense of the scope of Spider-Man’s character with this graphic novel, which covers 50 years of comics history in one ambitious story arc.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie
- $23
- $40
- 42% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Dive deeper into the concept art, final designs, and storyboards behind one of the greatest comic book movies ever made with this art book.
The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Cinematic Universe
- $135
- $150
- 11% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
A chronological retelling of the MCU through Spider-Man: Far From Home, this tome is a must-have for fans of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in particular.
Best Spider-Man toys
Daily Bugle Lego Set
- $350
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Find all of the movie and video game references in this incredibly detailed set that lets you recreate the newspaper offices where J. Jonah Jameson and Peter Parker work.
Lego Miles Morales Figure
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
No Spider-Man Lego collection is complete without a Miles Morales figure.
Venom Lego Set
- $70
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Capture the alien symbiote form of Venom, one of the most famous Spider-Man spinoff characters, with this Lego bust.
Spider-Gwen Action Figure
- $30
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This Spider-Gwen action figure comes with switchable heads for when Gwen needs to don her superhero disguise.
Ty Spider-Man Beanie Babies Plush
- $7
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Meet the cuddliest Spider-Man variant: the superhero’s plushie form!
Ty Miles Morales Spider-Man Beanie Babies Plush
- $7
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Perfect for your Spider-Man collection and your Beanie Babies collection.
Spider-Ham Plush
- $20
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The Peter Porker plushie is recommended for all ages.
Best Spider-Man clothes and accessories
Spider-Man Iron Spider Electronic Helmet
- $124
- $132
- 7% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
When wearing this Spider-Man mask, you can choose between glowing red or blue spider eyes.
Spider Web Shooter
- $40
Prices taken at time of publishing.
While technically designed for kids, this web shooter will add glorious mayhem to anyone’s life. You have been warned.
Funko Pop Spider-Gwen Keychain
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Take Spider-Gwen with you wherever you go with this adorable 4-inch keychain.
Miles Morales Zip-Up Kids’ Hoodie
- $41
- $68
- 40% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This Miles Morales hoodie is stylish and comes complete with a mask.
Miles Morales Spider-Man Tee
- $32
Prices taken at time of publishing.
More mature Spider-Man fans can show off their Miles Morales fandom with this faded T-shirt.
Plus-Size Flower Spider-Man Cardigan
- $65
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you’re looking for more subtle Spider-Man swag, try this floral cardigan.
Spider-Man Logo Tie-Dye Leggings
- $32
- $40
- 20% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
These Spider-Man leggings are perfect for scaling buildings — and by that, we mean looking cool as you go about your everyday activities.
Ghost-Spider Studs
- $48
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you’re looking for Spider-Man jewelry, it doesn’t get cooler than these Girls Crew studs.
Black Light Spider-Man Smartwatch Band
- $40
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Is there any better place to wear a Spider-Man accessory than on your web-slinger?
Best Spider-Man decor
Spider-Man Streetlight LED Lamp
- $70
- $78
- 11% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Turn on your light and see if people notice the Spider-Man hanging in their midst.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Minimalist Poster
- $12
- $18
- 34% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This Into the Spider-Verse poster not only celebrates the character, but the cinematography of the landmark animated film.
Spider-Man Neon Sign
- $60
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you’re serious about making your kid a Spider-Man fan, consider getting this neon sign for their bedroom.
Spider-Man First Comic Appearance Magnet
- $7
- $7
- 9% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Functional and fan-driven, this magnet features the cover from Amazing Fantasy #15, the 1962 comic that featured Spider-Man’s first appearance.
Best Spider-Man movies
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (4K UHD + Blu-Ray)
- $20
- $31
- 36% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an excellent place to get introduced to the wider world of web-slingers (and to the series’ incredible animation and art style).
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K UHD + Blu-Ray)
- $27
- $33
- 19% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Watch Into the Spider-Verse before checking out the (equally amazing) sequel.
Spider-Man Trilogy Collection
- $35
- $76
- 54% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Catch up on Sam Raimi’s trilogy of Spider-Man films from the aughts. This collection includes all three films in 4K UHD — the best possible resolution they’ve appeared in.
Best Spider-Man music
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Soundtrack on Vinyl
- $28
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Listen to one of the best film soundtracks of the last decade whenever you want with this Into the Spider-Verse vinyl.
Best Spider-Man video games
Spider-Man 2
- $70
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Insomniac Games’ long-awaited sequel is here, and it was worth the wait. Delivering next-gen visuals, very fast loading speeds, and great narrative twists, it’s a must-have PS5 title.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- $60
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This remaster of the 2018 Insomniac Games title is widely recognized as one of the best Spider-Man video games of all time.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- $43
- $70
- 40% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Nothing but more Spider-Man goodness awaits you in this 2020 sequel to the original game, which allows fans to play Miles Morales’ Spider-Man origin story.
Sign up for the newsletter Patch Notes
A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon
Loading comments...