Spider-Man is one of comics’ most popular characters of all time. First appearing in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, the tale of Peter Parker was originally intended as a filler story for a canceled anthology series. But readers responded so strongly to the character created by writer Stan Lee and illustrator Steve Ditko that the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” eventually became one of the most beloved characters in Marvel Comics.

There have been a few major incarnations of the superhero known as Spider-Man over the past six decades (though, as anyone who has entered the Spider-Verse knows, there are countless variations of the superhero across the multiverse).

You probably have at least one Spider-Man fan in your life — maybe it’s you. We’ve searched the internet to compile a list of the best Spider-Man merch available to fans. If you or someone you know is looking to show their love of Spider-Man in their home or around town, then consider buying one of the following items. We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases, so be sure to check back in occasionally.

Best Spider-Man books and comics

Spider-Man: Blue $10 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you’re in the mood to cry, pick up this beautifully crafted 2002 graphic novel that shows how Peter Parker still thinks of and grieves for Gwen Stacy long after her death. $10 at Amazon (digital)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie $23

$40

42% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Dive deeper into the concept art, final designs, and storyboards behind one of the greatest comic book movies ever made with this art book. $23 at Amazon

Best Spider-Man toys

Daily Bugle Lego Set $350 Prices taken at time of publishing. Find all of the movie and video game references in this incredibly detailed set that lets you recreate the newspaper offices where J. Jonah Jameson and Peter Parker work. $350 at Lego

$349 at Amazon

Spider-Ham Plush $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Peter Porker plushie is recommended for all ages. $20 at Walmart

Best Spider-Man clothes and accessories

Spider-Man Iron Spider Electronic Helmet $124

$132

7% off Prices taken at time of publishing. When wearing this Spider-Man mask, you can choose between glowing red or blue spider eyes. $124 at Amazon

Spider Web Shooter $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. While technically designed for kids, this web shooter will add glorious mayhem to anyone’s life. You have been warned. $40 at Amazon

Funko Pop Spider-Gwen Keychain $13 Prices taken at time of publishing. Take Spider-Gwen with you wherever you go with this adorable 4-inch keychain. $13 at Amazon

Spider-Man Logo Tie-Dye Leggings $32

$40

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. These Spider-Man leggings are perfect for scaling buildings — and by that, we mean looking cool as you go about your everyday activities. $32 at Her Universe

Ghost-Spider Studs $48 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you’re looking for Spider-Man jewelry, it doesn’t get cooler than these Girls Crew studs. $48 at Girls Crew

Black Light Spider-Man Smartwatch Band $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. Is there any better place to wear a Spider-Man accessory than on your web-slinger? $40 at Amazon

Best Spider-Man decor

Spider-Man Streetlight LED Lamp $70

$78

11% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Turn on your light and see if people notice the Spider-Man hanging in their midst. $70 at Amazon

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Minimalist Poster $12

$18

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This Into the Spider-Verse poster not only celebrates the character, but the cinematography of the landmark animated film. $12 at Printerval

Spider-Man Neon Sign $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you’re serious about making your kid a Spider-Man fan, consider getting this neon sign for their bedroom. $60 at Amazon

Spider-Man First Comic Appearance Magnet $7

$7

9% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Functional and fan-driven, this magnet features the cover from Amazing Fantasy #15, the 1962 comic that featured Spider-Man’s first appearance. $7 at Amazon

Best Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man Trilogy Collection $35

$76

54% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Catch up on Sam Raimi’s trilogy of Spider-Man films from the aughts. This collection includes all three films in 4K UHD — the best possible resolution they’ve appeared in. $35 at Amazon

Best Spider-Man music

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Soundtrack on Vinyl $28 Prices taken at time of publishing. Listen to one of the best film soundtracks of the last decade whenever you want with this Into the Spider-Verse vinyl. $28 at Amazon

Best Spider-Man video games