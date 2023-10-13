The best Studio Ghibli gifts for fans

From classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to its latest film, The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli has delighted viewers of all ages with its signature animation style and heart-wrenching stories. The acclaimed Japanese studio, which was started by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, has gone on to craft some of the most memorable — and commercially successful — films in Japanese media history. It has garnered fans from around the world who love its immersive characters and worlds.
If you’re anything like us, then you’re constantly on the lookout for clever, cute, and creative ways of showing your love for Studio Ghibli’s creations. To make it a bit easier than sorting through the seemingly endless amount of options, we’ve curated some of the very best Studio Ghibli books, music, toys, plushies, accessories, home decor, clothes, and movies to add to your collection, or to gift to a friend.
We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases, but rest assured that these are some of the sweetest Ghibli items you could gift (including to yourself), short of a plane ticket to Japan to visit the official theme park.
Best Studio Ghibli books
Hayao Miyazaki
- $50
- $55
- 10% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Published to accompany a 2021 Miyazaki retrospective exhibition at the Academy Museum, this 288-page hardcover includes original production art from the filmmaker’s 11 feature films.
The Art of Spirited Away
- $31
- $35
- 10% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Explore Miyazaki’s most popular film through commentary, color stills, sketches, and storyboards—and an English-language version of the script.
Starting Point: 1979-1996
- $17
Prices taken at time of publishing.
One of two memoirs written by Miyazaki, this book chronicles the first two decades of the filmmaker’s acclaimed career.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Box Set
- $54
- $70
- 23% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Written and illustrated by Miyazaki, the Nausicaä manga is an epic fantasy tale that is arguably even better than the subsequent film adaptation.
Best Studio Ghibli stationary
Studio Ghibli: 100 Collectible Postcards
- $19
- $25
- 24% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Indoctrinate your friends into the Ghibli lifestyle by sending them one of these postcards, showcasing the final frames from the studio’s films.
Kiki’s Delivery Service Journal
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Keep track of your own witchly enterprises with this 192-page journal featuring concept art from the film on its covers and sprinkled throughout.
Best Studio Ghibli toys
Found You! Medium Blue Totoro Statue
- $98
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Totoro has never looked cuter than in this 14.5-inch resin statue, which shows his blue Chu Totoro form, running away.
Spirited Away Origami Paper
- $7
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Manifest your own creations with this Spirited Away origami paper.
My Neighbor Totoro Catbus Stacking Figure
- $34
- $35
- 4% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
You can stack the seven characters included in this My Neighbor Totoro Catbus set in a variety of different ways. Good luck!
My Neighbor Totoro Large Camphor Tree Jigsaw Puzzle
- $32
- $40
- 21% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Bring an iconic Totoro scene to life with this 1,000-piece puzzle—and then glue it together and keep it immortalized in your home.
Best Studio Ghibli plushies
Studio Ghibli Porco Rosso Coin Purse Plush
- $10
- $10
- 2% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
There isn’t enough Porco Rosso merch out there. For those who agree, this five-inch plush coin purse is both cute and functional.
Studio Ghibli My Neighbor Totoro Fluffy 9-Inch Plush
- $26
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Keep Totoro by your side with this cuddly 9-inch stuffie of the popular character.
Spirited Away Haku U-Shape Stuffed Plush
- $20
- $36
- 45% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Curl up with Haku, either at home or when traveling, as a whimsical neck pillow.
Kiki’s Delivery Service - 6.5” Jiji Fluffy Beanbag
- $40
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you don’t have a lot of room in your life, get this little guy: a 6.5-inch stuffie of Kiki’s best cat friend, Jiji. This item is in stock at some Barnes & Noble stores, but currently sold out from the retailer’s online store.
Ponyo Plushie Keychain
- $16
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Never lose your keys—or Ponyo!—with this four-inch plushie keychain.
Spirited Away No Face Plush
- $22
Prices taken at time of publishing.
No Studio Ghibli collection is complete without a No Face, and this plush is the official version.
Best Studio Ghibli clothes and accessories
Totoro Adult Onesie
- $34
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Onesies aren’t just for kids! Transform into a cuddly forest monster with these Totoro pajamas.
Compilation Characters of Studio Ghibli Sweatshirt
- $40
- $56
- 29% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you can’t choose a favorite Ghibli movie, this unisex sweatshirt featuring characters from five of his films is for you.
Totoro Floral Slouch Mini Backpack
- $31
- $45
- 30% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Carry all of your Ghibli plushies around in this Totoro mini backpack, complete with embossed soot sprite.
Best Studio Ghibli music
The Wind Rises Soundtrack on Vinyl
- $65
- $68
- 6% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Composer Joe Hisaishi outdid himself with The Wind Rises soundtrack, one of many Ghibli LPs now available to purchase in a colorful vinyl format.
Grave of the Fireflies Soundtrack on Vinyl
- $62
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Try not to cry while listening to this gorgeous new vinyl edition of the Grave of the Fireflies soundtrack.
Best Studio Ghibli decor
Castle in the Sky: Hopes of the Robot Soldier Statue Desk Clock
- $68
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Celebrate Studio Ghibli’s first film, Castle in the Sky, with a six-inch statue clock designed to look like one of Laputa’s robot soldiers.
Howl’s Moving Castle Calcifer Pan
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Bring Howl’s Moving Castle character Calcifer into your own home with this 5.5-inch frying pan.
Studio Ghibli Minimalist Poster Bundle
- $85
- $105
- 20% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you prefer your fan merch to be less overt, decorate your walls with these gorgeous minimalist posters inspired by four of Ghibli’s most beloved films.
Princess Mononoke Plant Friend Buddies
- $8
- $10
- 20% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Grant your growing plants extra protection with these glow-in-the-dark Kodama figurines from Princess Mononoke.
Castle in the Sky: Laputa Castle Paper Clip Holder
- $23
- $25
- 8% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you don’t have paper clips, the design of this Castle in the Sky paper clip holder will have you running out to get them.
Howl’s Moving Castle Heen Desk Duster Plush
- $22
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Keep your own moving castle tidy with this Heen duster.
Best Studio Ghibli movies
Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli Special Edition Collection
- $60
- $71
- 16% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you want the ability to hold all of Studio Ghibli’s films in your hands, then consider getting this epic, 25-movie DVD collection.
The Master Blu-ray Collection: Written & Directed by Hayao Miyazaki
- $240
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Own all of the films directed by Miyazaki on Blu-ray with this 10-disc set.
