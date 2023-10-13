 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Studio Ghibli gifts for fans

From Nausicaa to the Studio Ghibli’s more recent films, we’ve collected the best whimsical gifts celebrating its legacy

By Kayti Burt
A composite image of Studio Ghibli-inspired gifts on top of a background of Ghibli characters Graphic: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Studio Ghibli, [a composite of sourced artwork with multiple third-party assets]

From classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to its latest film, The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli has delighted viewers of all ages with its signature animation style and heart-wrenching stories. The acclaimed Japanese studio, which was started by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, has gone on to craft some of the most memorable — and commercially successful — films in Japanese media history. It has garnered fans from around the world who love its immersive characters and worlds.

If you’re anything like us, then you’re constantly on the lookout for clever, cute, and creative ways of showing your love for Studio Ghibli’s creations. To make it a bit easier than sorting through the seemingly endless amount of options, we’ve curated some of the very best Studio Ghibli books, music, toys, plushies, accessories, home decor, clothes, and movies to add to your collection, or to gift to a friend.

We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases, but rest assured that these are some of the sweetest Ghibli items you could gift (including to yourself), short of a plane ticket to Japan to visit the official theme park.

Best Studio Ghibli books

Best Studio Ghibli stationary

Best Studio Ghibli toys

Best Studio Ghibli plushies

Best Studio Ghibli clothes and accessories

Best Studio Ghibli music

Best Studio Ghibli decor

Best Studio Ghibli movies

