Blizzard announces Diablo 4’s second season, which is full of vampires

Blizzard has announced Diablo 4’s second season, which is called Season of Blood. As you may have guessed from the name, it looks like Season of Blood will center around vampires as the primary antagonists. We got to see their reign of terror play out — as well as a brief preview of fighting them in game — over the course of an animated teaser during Gamescom 2023.

Season of Blood will include a new quest line, new vampiric powers for players to unlock, and five new endgame bosses. The season also brings some quality-of-life updates. For instance, gems no longer take up space, and the stash can be searched and filtered. It’ll be nice to have extra room in my pockets as I head out to slay vampires and grab loot.

Players will be able to use their characters on a Seasonal Realm to progress their battle pass via the Season Journey, which unlocks the new seasonal systems and power progression. The Season Journey is full of challenges for the player to complete, like tackling World Events with Mastery, finishing Whispers, or upgrading items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Seasons also offer a way for players to participate in Diablo 4’s endgame, as they add extra content, like quests and blessingss. For instance, the first season was Season of the Malignant, and it allowed players to earn Smoldering Ashes and then spend them on blessings. Players could also unlock Malignant Hearts by slaying Malignant enemies and stealing their hearts — not metaphorically, but as part of a literal process that involved fusing them with jewelry sockets. Season of Blood’s new vampire powers may play out in a similar way.

The Season of Blood will begin on Oct. 17. In the official blog post, Blizzard says the developer will share more details about the next season “as we approach its release date.”