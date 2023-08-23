Polygon’s 2023 Fall Preview

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The first adventure published for D&D’s 5th edition finally comes to a close

By Charlie Hall
Lords of the Fallen sure is a Soulslike video game

By Oli Welsh
Rebel Moon is meant to be Zack Snyder’s Star Wars — and an ultimate vindication

By Kyle Kizu
Turns out, Persona 5 and XCOM make a promising match

By Mike Mahardy
Mortal Kombat 1 crams a multiverse of pain into one game

By Ana Diaz
If the summer felt busy... welcome to the fall.

Despite a flurry of game delays and the combined power of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes making itself known in Hollywood, the fall release calendar is jam-packed with new titles across all mediums. The hard work that all of the writers, actors, and creatives are fighting for is paying off in a big way over the next few months — a good reminder for why we need them.

The new releases span every genre: We’ve got a sci-fi epic in Starfield on the near horizon, Mortal Kombat 1 reinventing the wheel in September, and two Mario titles coming our way. We’ve got big movie sequels like Dune Part 2, risky prequel gambles like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and grand-scale dramatists doing their thing (see: Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and David Fincher’s The Killer). On the TV side, we’re getting everything from a live-action Godzilla-adjacent MonsterVerse series to the long-awaited return of Invincible to a take on Fall of the House of Usher from Mike Flanagan, the guy who brought us The Haunting of Hill House — he loves houses!

That’s really the tip of the iceberg. Check out Polygon’s massive fall preview for looks at the release calendar ahead and deep dives into some of the bigger swings of the season. It’s the good kind of busy.

Mortal Kombat 1 crams a multiverse of pain into one game