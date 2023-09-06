The best Baldur’s Gate gifts

In case you’re new to these parts, the world of Baldur’s Gate is far bigger than just one game. Whether Baldur’s Gate 3 has opened your illithid-stricken eyes to the larger world of Dungeons & Dragons or you’re a seasoned veteran of the Forgotten Realms, we’ve collected some of our favorite tabletop accessories, toys, apparel, and more celebrating Baldur’s Gate and the Forgotten Realms.

Our selection of D&D products covers a variety of price points, ranging from modestly priced toys, like this owlbear plush, to more extravagant accessories, like this D&D-inspired handbag from Heroes & Villains. Better yet, you won’t have to roll a 20-sided die to acquire them. To help you sort through our astral menagerie of gifts below, we’ve categorized them to let you quickly find what you’re looking for.

Best Dungeons & Dragons tabletop gifts

Heroes of Baldur’s Gate $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Learn more about the adventures of the saviors of Baldur’s Gate with this 160-page illustrated adventure for D&D 5e, available as a printer-friendly PDF or hardcover book. $20 at Dungeon Masters Guild

WizKids Kobold Warband miniatures $36

$45

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Fun fact: A collection of kobolds is called a warren. This blister pack includes a collection of eight unique, fully painted kobold miniatures to spice up your next campaign. $36 at Amazon

WizKids Honor Among Thieves Monsters miniatures $36

$40

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A small menagerie of five distinct monsters that make an appearance in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This pack includes fully painted minis for the displacer beast, mimic, gelatinous cube, owlbear, and intellect devourer. $36 at Amazon

Auspdice Dice Rolling Tower $59 Prices taken at time of publishing. Quit violently throwing your dice around like some kind of Barbarian and instead have them gently traipse down this spiral staircase. $59 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons Magic Item Cards $25

$30

18% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Never misplace your bag of holding again with this collection of 294 illustrated cards of magical items found in the Dungeon Master’s Guide. $25 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons Spellbook Cards Bundle $92

$150

39% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Can you remember all the components needed for Fireball? With spellbook cards, you don’t have to. This bundle of eight decks includes descriptive cards detailing spells and cantrips for every D&D class, in addition to martial powers and the spells featured in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. $92 at Amazon

D&D Campaign Cases: Creatures & Terrain $125

$130

4% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A case that contains everything a DM needs to show how utterly screwed you are. This campaign case includes 30 double-sided interlocking terrain tiles and 64 creature tokens, along with five sheets of reusable stickers illustrating various monsters. $125 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons Book of Holding journal $12

$20

41% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This magnetic clasp journal is full of gorgeous details for jotting down the exploits of your latest campaign. The Book of Holding contains 144 pages of graph paper and a laminated insert for your character sheet. $12 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition character sheet $8 Prices taken at time of publishing. You could technically scribble down your character sheet on a piece of lined paper, but there are better options. These beautifully illustrated, double-sided character sheets feature blocks for all the mandatory stats in addition to extra space for locations and backstories. $8 at Etsy

Best Dungeons & Dragons decor

Displate “Go for the eyes!” print $49 Prices taken at time of publishing. Celebrate the battle cry of Minsc of Rashemen and his miniature giant space hamster with this gorgeous metal poster. $49 at Displate

Displate Astral Menagerie print $49 Prices taken at time of publishing. This metal poster features the imposing visage of the miniature giant space hamster as it appeared on the alternative cover of Boo’s Astral Menagerie, the definitive guide to the creatures of Realmspace. $49 at Displate

Trap door welcome mat $21 Prices taken at time of publishing. I don’t care where you put your battleaxe, just wipe your feet on your way in. This innocuous doormat is sure to keep out unwelcome visitors. $21 at Etsy

Dungeons & Dragons glass coaster set $11

$22

49% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This collection of four glass coasters features illustrations of a beholder, a mind flayer, and more. $11 at Target

Best Dungeons & Dragons apparel and accessories

Dungeons & Dragons Tapestry Red Handbag $123

$175

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Not quite a bag of holding, but it’ll do. This chic woven handbag modeled after art by Larry Elmore features faux leather handles and a detachable shoulder strap. $123 at Heroes & Villains

Dungeons & Dragons Ready to Roll Backpack $104

$130

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This backpack from Heroes & Villains features a built-in rain cover in addition to a dedicated compartment for minis and a foldable dice tray. $104 at Heroes & Villains

Dungeons & Dragons Box Art Sweatshirt $56

$70

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This is just one of the many sweatshirts offered by Heroes & Villains featuring the classic illustrations from early Dungeons & Dragons literature. $56 at Heroes & Villains

Spelljammer Nautiloid Women’s Natural Tee $26

$32

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A T-shirt sporting the classic illustration of the favored vessel of the mind flayers, complete with its original stat block. $26 at Heroes & Villains

Enhance Tabletop D&D Bag $100 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Enhance tabletop bag is an ideal DM accessory, with pockets for dice, organizers for books, a foam insert for minis, and more. $100 at Amazon

Best Dungeons & Dragons toys

D&D Dicelings $14 Prices taken at time of publishing. Dicelings are oversized d20s that can transform into your favorite monsters, including owlbears, displacer beasts, beholders, and, of course, dragons. $14 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Plush $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. Hungry for treasure, and hungry for love. This adorable 11-inch mimic plush has teeth that glow in the dark, and it’s ready to gobble up any overeager adventurer. $35 at WizKids

Owlbear Plush $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. It’s an owl, it’s a bear, and it’s extremely cuddly. This unaligned plush beast is available to adopt in brown, snowy, or rose variants. $35 at Metal Weave Games

Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinous Cube Plush $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. This 8-inch gelatinous cube is full of the glow-in-the-dark bones of a recently ingested adventurer. It has an armor class of 6 and will leave your dungeon floors spotless. $40 at WizKids

Replicas of the Realms: Githyanki Statue $192

$250

24% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A proud warrior of Vlaakith as they originally appeared in the Fiend Folio from D&D’s first edition. This 12-inch githyanki statue is a fantastic tribute to classic monster design. $192 at Amazon

Bonus section: Baldur’s Gate 3 Cameo gift

So, you’re telling me I could recruit the entire party from Baldur’s Gate 3 to wish me well for less than $400? That’s money well spent. With a handful of exceptions, everyone from the major cast is available to book on Cameo, starting at $55.