The best Baldur’s Gate gifts

From Blackgate to Wyrm’s Rock, here are the best gifts from the world of Baldur’s Gate

By Alice Newcome-Beill
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A composite image of Dungeons &amp; Dragons themed gifts on a background screenshot of Baldur’s Gate 3 Graphic: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Larian Studios, Wizkids, Wizards of the Coast, Heroes & Villains, Enhance
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

In case you’re new to these parts, the world of Baldur’s Gate is far bigger than just one game. Whether Baldur’s Gate 3 has opened your illithid-stricken eyes to the larger world of Dungeons & Dragons or you’re a seasoned veteran of the Forgotten Realms, we’ve collected some of our favorite tabletop accessories, toys, apparel, and more celebrating Baldur’s Gate and the Forgotten Realms.

Our selection of D&D products covers a variety of price points, ranging from modestly priced toys, like this owlbear plush, to more extravagant accessories, like this D&D-inspired handbag from Heroes & Villains. Better yet, you won’t have to roll a 20-sided die to acquire them. To help you sort through our astral menagerie of gifts below, we’ve categorized them to let you quickly find what you’re looking for.

Best Dungeons & Dragons tabletop gifts

WizKids Honor Among Thieves Monsters miniatures

  • $36
  • $40
  • 10% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

A small menagerie of five distinct monsters that make an appearance in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This pack includes fully painted minis for the displacer beast, mimic, gelatinous cube, owlbear, and intellect devourer.

Dungeons & Dragons Spellbook Cards Bundle

  • $92
  • $150
  • 39% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Can you remember all the components needed for Fireball? With spellbook cards, you don’t have to. This bundle of eight decks includes descriptive cards detailing spells and cantrips for every D&D class, in addition to martial powers and the spells featured in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything.

D&D Campaign Cases: Creatures & Terrain

  • $125
  • $130
  • 4% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

A case that contains everything a DM needs to show how utterly screwed you are. This campaign case includes 30 double-sided interlocking terrain tiles and 64 creature tokens, along with five sheets of reusable stickers illustrating various monsters.

Dungeons & Dragons Book of Holding journal

  • $12
  • $20
  • 41% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This magnetic clasp journal is full of gorgeous details for jotting down the exploits of your latest campaign. The Book of Holding contains 144 pages of graph paper and a laminated insert for your character sheet.

Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition character sheet

  • $8

Prices taken at time of publishing.

You could technically scribble down your character sheet on a piece of lined paper, but there are better options. These beautifully illustrated, double-sided character sheets feature blocks for all the mandatory stats in addition to extra space for locations and backstories.

Best Dungeons & Dragons decor

Displate Astral Menagerie print

  • $49

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This metal poster features the imposing visage of the miniature giant space hamster as it appeared on the alternative cover of Boo’s Astral Menagerie, the definitive guide to the creatures of Realmspace.

Best Dungeons & Dragons apparel and accessories

Best Dungeons & Dragons toys

Bonus section: Baldur’s Gate 3 Cameo gift

So, you’re telling me I could recruit the entire party from Baldur’s Gate 3 to wish me well for less than $400? That’s money well spent. With a handful of exceptions, everyone from the major cast is available to book on Cameo, starting at $55.

Loading comments...

