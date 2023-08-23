Baldur’s Gate 3’s voice cast is jumping in on all those game memes

Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with dialogue, including tons of little scenarios that you may never see unless you replicate a very specific set of directions. For instance, I’m absolutely in love with Astarion’s line delivery when you torch him with a sun cannon and bring him back to life. It’s all very Dennis Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and I appreciate Larian Studios for enabling that level of chaos. The voice actors did fantastic work, and many of them are taking to social media to join in on the jokes around the game.

For instance, here’s the actress behind Shadowheart, Aliona Baranova, bringing a silly meme to life. Devora Wilde, the actress who plays Lae’zel, got in on the act with a similar meme recreation. Samantha Béart, who portrays Karlach, was similarly inspired. I never realized that I would like to take Karlach to visit Build-A-Bear. She deserves it, as a little treat. Finally, Neil Newbon was kind enough to reprise his role as Astarion to bring a silly joke to life.

These aren’t the first time voice actors have taken to TikTok and Twitter to share little voice-acting snippets with fans. The narrator, voiced by Amelia Tyler, shared some recording outtakes and bloopers on TikTok. It makes sense that there was plenty of cut audio for this game, since Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed full of fantasy proper nouns. Seeing the voice actors join in on the jokes and jests around Baldur’s Gate 3’s successful launch is lot of fun; they played a huge part in bringing the game to life, so I’m glad they’re still enjoying the roles.

I wouldn’t expect these memes to stop any time soon. Neil Newbon is on Cameo, along with Samantha Béart and Devora Wilde. Wilde has also been sharing memes on her TikTok. It’s a great way to get some extracurricular Lae’zel time in; she’s kind of mad at me in my current run, so it’s nice to enjoy some good memes.