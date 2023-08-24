Nicki Minaj is now stepping on Call of Duty players

As promised, Nicki Minaj is now part of the Call of Duty universe, bringing a blast of pink to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Nicki’s not only the first “self-named female Operator” in Call of Duty history, she’s hitting the battlefield in what appear to be the highest heels ever seen in a first-person shooter.

Nicki’s putting those heels to good use in one of her finishing moves (“Get Bodied”) in which the rapper jumps on the back of her opponent and grinds those stilettos into the lumbar and cervical regions of her downed foe’s spine. Other finishers included a nasty karate chop to the neck and a roundhouse kick. Suffice it to say, if you’ve ever wanted Nicki Minaj to step on you, realistically your best option is to face her and lose in a game of Warzone.

Elsewhere, Nicki’s operator bundle and tracer pack include weapon blueprints for a new battle rifle called The Baddest and a shotgun called Super Freaky — both of which are bejeweled with the name Bryson and in a default pink. Nicki also leaves pink paint splats on surfaces she fires at and turns enemies into a burst of Pepto Bismol and confetti when unaliving them.

Other cosmetics include a Nicki Minaj loading screen, animated emblem, and the Nicki Whip vehicle skin.

As noted in the above image, like other Modern Warfare 2 cosmetic items, all of that Nicki Minaj-themed content will carry forward into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when that game arrives in November.

Minaj is featured in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 as part of the games’ “50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration,” where she’ll be joined by Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage as Operators. For now, Nicki and Snoop’s cosmetic content is available for purchase through the Call of Duty in-game store.