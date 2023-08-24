 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dune: Part Two has been pushed back to 2024

The rise of Muad’Dib will have to wait

By Austen Goslin
new
Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino in Dune: Part Two Photo: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.
Dune: Part Two has been delayed. The second of Denis Villeneuve’s Frank Herbert adaptations has been pushed back several months due in large part to the ongoing strike against the AMPTP by the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild. The movie’s new release date will be March 15, 2024.

Warner Bros. announced the release date move on Thursday, but the first rumblings came from Variety, which said back in July that the studio was thinking about pulling some of its biggest movies into next year while the industry was on strike.

While most people think of the strikes’ effect on the ongoing production of movies and TV, the reality is that the strike agreement prevents actors from promoting their work made under the old deal as well. So, until the studios are able to offer a deal that meets the guilds’ demands, stars won’t be able to do press for any of their big movies.

And in the case of Dune: Part Two, a star-studded blockbuster that Warner Bros. hopes will be one of the biggest movies of the year, it seems like waiting a few months will be well worth promotional airtime from stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and all the rest.

One plus to this move is that it indicates that the studios think the strikes might end by early next year. Of course, for that to happen, both sides will have to find common ground in negotiations, something that feels distant at the moment.

Disclosure: Rank-and-file staffers at Polygon are members of the Vox Media Union, which is affiliated with the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE). The Vox Media Union’s collective bargaining agreement is separate from the Minimum Basic Agreement, the labor contract between screenwriters and television and film producers. The current labor dispute between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America (which consists of the WGAE and its sister union, the Writers Guild of America West) does not involve the newsroom unions that are affiliated with the WGAE.

