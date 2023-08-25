Breaking down the new Jujutsu Kaisen trailer based on how good each character looks

Studio MAPPA and Japanese distributor Toho Animation released a new trailer for the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Thursday, and boy oh boy does (mostly) everyone sure look good.

Jujustu Kaisen wrapped up the first section of its second season in early August. Although this part of the series took a brief departure from the mainline story to regale us with a tale of Satoru Gojo’s youth, the next installment of the series will return to the mainline story and follow Yuji Itadori in his quest to eat as many cursed fingers as he can. As shown in the trailer, delirious baddies and heartthrobs alike will be gearing up for battle in the upcoming Shibuya Incident Arc.

We don’t have a ton of details on the story yet, but the trailer did give fans fleeting glimpses of several characters. The response to a few key figures was swift and effusive, but everyone looks stunning in their own way, so we felt compelled to rank them.

1. Nanami Kento

Can I have a round of applause for Kenta Nanami? He may be Gojo’s junior and not be as powerful, but he really outshines Gojo in this moment. MAPPA just really made sure that tie was nice and taut when he wrapped it around his hand. No additional notes or criticism is needed for our winner here. It’s no surprise these few moments in the trailer, sparked plenty of thirsty fan posts on various social media platforms.

2. Choso

Choso didn’t look great in every angle of the manga, but he’s back with an edgy look. MAPPA saw potential and truly worked with it. He was neck and neck with Gojo, and barely beat him thanks to those smoldering eyes.

3. Satoru Gojo

Gojo is an all-powerful being, so it’s a treat to see him with a little blood on his face. He also gets brownie points for his steamy breath. He gets the number three spot on the list because he’s well, beautiful, but also we got to see a new side to him in this image.

4. Atsuya Kusakabe

Kusakabe looks like he is ready to go from a supporting role to a major one. But seriously, his trench coat look is really working for him and it’s the perfect look to rock for a night out in Shibuya. Kusakabe clocked in at fourth place because this shot made me think about him for more than 30 seconds.

5. Panda

Panda truly had no reason to look this majestic. Just look at that side profile! He’s beautiful. I gave him fifth place because I didn’t expect to see such a dramatic look from the bear.

6. Kenjaku

Kenjaku seems like he’s really putting Geto’s body to good use. He’s got a menacing but casual look to him that only the most seasoned villains can pull off. He doesn’t have the most compelling look in the world, but he’s at least got the prettiest face of all the enemies.

7. Nobara

My girl is back and she looks pissed. Just this quick visual shows us that she’s ready to fight in the upcoming battle. We barely saw her in the trailer, but she made the cut because of this compelling shot.

And now, in the end, we have the photo carousel of mediocrity. Here are the characters who were too dimly lit, or generically posed to warrant a shout-out in the main article here. Still, I can at least say everyone looks better than Mahito — because eff that guy!

The second cour of Jujutsu Kaisen, season 2, will premiere on Aug. 31.