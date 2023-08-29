Cheaters tricked Genshin Impact fans into thinking there was a game-breaking glitch

Genshin Impact players no longer have to agonize about who may or may not be safe to play co-op with.

Over the weekend, viral videos showing a potentially game-breaking bug in co-op mode alarmed Genshin Impact players and caused widespread panic in the community. Developers assured players that it’s not a glitch that anyone can use, but a plug-in that malicious actors used to remove items from the game. The developers said that the “relevant issues” were fixed and that players could continue to play as they would normally on Monday.

In the videos showing the supposed glitch, a person would play as either Kaveh or Nahida and use each character's elemental skill.

In the videos showing the supposed glitch, a person would play as either Kaveh or Nahida and use each character’s elemental skill. Once a player used this attack, it would delete an object in the game permanently. There were seemingly no restrictions to the bug, so a person could use Kaveh’s skill to delete necessary game elements like characters who give out quests or key landmarks like Irminsul trees inside domains.

The developers now say the footage didn’t show a bug. The players in the videos used a plug-in that could tamper with the game data and delete items. However, that didn’t stop the videos from spreading in the time before the developers addressed the issue.

In a few days, players shared clips of the plug-in and fans viewed clips of Kaveh deleting objects to the tune of hundreds of thousands of views. A lot of misinformation and confusion swirled around the community. While some videos argued the footage was likely a cheat, others shared videos cautioning other players to avoid co-op mode. And while some fans weren’t sure of the validity of the bug, that didn’t stop the jokes about Kaveh from becoming a meme in the community.

Hoyoverse appears to be tracking the root cause of the issue aggressively. According to the lengthy statement the developers shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the developers confirmed that the videos were intended to scare players. According to Hoyoverse’s statement, the developers and users of the plug-in posted content that disguised themselves as victims to confuse other players and “incite panic.”

“To maintain fair play and protect the rights of Travelers, we have banned accounts using these plug-ins and will take legal action against developers, users, and disseminators of such plug-ins,” the statement said.

If anyone continues to experience any problems in Genshin Impact, the developers urge players to contact Hoyoverse’s customer support.