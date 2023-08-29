Armored Core 6 players are making amazing Gundam, Evangelion, and Kirby mechs

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has been out for only a few days, but an intrepid group of aesthetically minded AC pilots have embraced the game’s extensive paint and decal editors to make sharp-dressed mechs. Virtually every other mech you can think of is being remade in Armored Core 6, with masterfully recreated versions of the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial, the Evangelion Unit-01, GaiGar, Megas, Gipsy Danger, and many others flooding social media.

New and veteran Armored Core fans have shown off incredible creativity, going beyond recreations and making original works, with Ken and Barbie-inspired mecha, multiple Kirby-inspired ACs, and Ronald McDonald’s tank-thread dual-gatling gun mech. One of my favorites is an AC modeled after a brown 2007 Toyota Camry.

Here’s a look at some of the best user-generated ACs coming out of the Armored Core 6 community, so far.

Classic mecha

The Evangelion Unit-01 is a popular color scheme, especially when applied to the light AC frames available in Fires of Rubicon.

Gundam-inspired schemes are popular, unsurprisingly, but xIsparda nailed the colors and details with their build.

Nothing wrong with the purple Deception with a cool voice getting some love in AC6.

Kaneda’s bike from Akira is iconic, and relatively simple to recreate when you slap a bunch of ’80s era logos and anime-accurate decals.

Any GoaGaiGar fans out there?

A truly inspired Space Battleship Yamato cosplay...

Is anybody a fan of Megas XLR? Yes, apparently many Armored Core fans are!

My discord bud NueFuture put this together



NICE!#ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON

The Goofs

We’re seeing multiple Kirby-inspired mechs online, but this one captures the blend of cute and disturbing perfectly.

This brilliant Nintendo 64-inspired build really capitalizes on the geometry.

Barbiecore is back.

This AC’s just Ken.

For Warhammer 40,000 fans, the Armored Core 6 paint job editor has a bunch of great rust effects.

Arms overburdened!

This McDonald’s-inspired mech is serving billions and billions.

Japan’s Yamato Transport company is iconic for its cat logo and color scheme, and proving popular with Armored Core Twitter.

This streetwear mech is keeping it extremely casual. Welcome to the gun show.

I’m a huge fan of the clearance sticker decals created by this Armored Core player who wants to make your AC look cheap.

Also proving popular in Japan: Bobobo and Don Patch from Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo.

Reddit users have been waging a war of farm equipment, heavy machinery, and power tools with a running joke of CAT, John Deere, Milwaukee Tool, and Ryobi branded ACs.

This 2007 Toyota Camry-inspired AC has 300,000 miles on it and still purrs.

For Armored Core 6 players who enjoy the finer details, Japanese Twitter user Ein is creating a ton of small greebles and accessory decals for the PlayStation 5 version that make ACs look that much more realistic.

Artist Koragg is recreating many of them and posting Steam-compatible versions of the decals.