Armored Core 6 players are making amazing Gundam, Evangelion, and Kirby mechs

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has been out for only a few days, but an intrepid group of aesthetically minded AC pilots have embraced the game’s extensive paint and decal editors to make sharp-dressed mechs. Virtually every other mech you can think of is being remade in Armored Core 6, with masterfully recreated versions of the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial, the Evangelion Unit-01, GaiGar, Megas, Gipsy Danger, and many others flooding social media.
New and veteran Armored Core fans have shown off incredible creativity, going beyond recreations and making original works, with Ken and Barbie-inspired mecha, multiple Kirby-inspired ACs, and Ronald McDonald’s tank-thread dual-gatling gun mech. One of my favorites is an AC modeled after a brown 2007 Toyota Camry.
Here’s a look at some of the best user-generated ACs coming out of the Armored Core 6 community, so far.
Classic mecha
The Evangelion Unit-01 is a popular color scheme, especially when applied to the light AC frames available in Fires of Rubicon.
Evangelion UNIT-01 #PS5Share #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/iZhYBtDa7r— Eva (@SoulsHunts) August 25, 2023
「汎用人型決戦兵器です、通してください」#PS5Share, #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/Vo7jVG80tk— ほうおん (@Houon_gp03) August 28, 2023
Gundam-inspired schemes are popular, unsurprisingly, but xIsparda nailed the colors and details with their build.
Nothing wrong with the purple Deception with a cool voice getting some love in AC6.
Kaneda’s bike from Akira is iconic, and relatively simple to recreate when you slap a bunch of ’80s era logos and anime-accurate decals.
Any GoaGaiGar fans out there?
君達に最新エンブレムと機体を公開しよう#ACVI #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/CrXujp6VP6— れぷりろ＠夏コミお疲れ様でした (@reprilo_channel) August 29, 2023
A truly inspired Space Battleship Yamato cosplay...
Is anybody a fan of Megas XLR? Yes, apparently many Armored Core fans are!
Anybody a fan of Megas XLR?— VirtuaLilly virtualilly.bsky.social (@VirtuaLilly) August 25, 2023
My discord bud NueFuture put this together
NICE!#ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/13nO4oXAqf
Megas XLR
by u/rjsbrowse in armoredcore
The Goofs
We’re seeing multiple Kirby-inspired mechs online, but this one captures the blend of cute and disturbing perfectly.
アーマードコアを吸い込んだカービィ。これでいきます。#PS5Share, #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/CpR0dKvlE8— オヤジ草（異世界パークラ2巻5月31日発売/ぬきたしアンソロ7月21日発売） (@oyaji93) August 25, 2023
This brilliant Nintendo 64-inspired build really capitalizes on the geometry.
Barbiecore is back.
This AC’s just Ken.
For Warhammer 40,000 fans, the Armored Core 6 paint job editor has a bunch of great rust effects.
Arms overburdened!
This McDonald’s-inspired mech is serving billions and billions.
Japan’s Yamato Transport company is iconic for its cat logo and color scheme, and proving popular with Armored Core Twitter.
理想の機体できた…#アーマードコア6 pic.twitter.com/IxLKyKGwWP— ペプシマン (@pepsimqn) August 25, 2023
This streetwear mech is keeping it extremely casual. Welcome to the gun show.
I’m a huge fan of the clearance sticker decals created by this Armored Core player who wants to make your AC look cheap.
値札ラベルのエンブレムを作ると機体に付けたとたん安っぽくなる#アーマードコア6 pic.twitter.com/yTQ7MfyoYv— マサキタケオ (@takeo1945) August 25, 2023
Also proving popular in Japan: Bobobo and Don Patch from Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo.
ボーボボAC完成！— レノ@Ship9 (@renorenoaray) August 27, 2023
性能は知らん！#アーマードコア6#ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/RRvir10wBz
首領パッチACも作った#アーマードコア6#ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/Q8PaIwwSdu— レノ@Ship9 (@renorenoaray) August 28, 2023
Reddit users have been waging a war of farm equipment, heavy machinery, and power tools with a running joke of CAT, John Deere, Milwaukee Tool, and Ryobi branded ACs.
This 2007 Toyota Camry-inspired AC has 300,000 miles on it and still purrs.
For Armored Core 6 players who enjoy the finer details, Japanese Twitter user Ein is creating a ton of small greebles and accessory decals for the PlayStation 5 version that make ACs look that much more realistic.
追加その2と使用例— アイン＠キャラクリ命 (@EinLoveForever) August 28, 2023
・リベットモールド
（ハイライト弱ver.）
（機体カラー透過ver.）
・円形カメラアイ赤青
機体カラーや大きさによって
リベットを使い分けて下さい。
リベットとカメラを重ねてもOK。#アーマードコア6 #AC6#デカール #エンブレム #PS5 #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/YmTzzOPJDc
追加その４と使用例— アイン＠キャラクリ命 (@EinLoveForever) August 29, 2023
・生物的カメラアイ赤青
（+円形カメラ内臓型）
（+凹凸のみ版）
思ったより悪人顔というか
怪獣みたいになってしまった。
凹凸とカメラアイ重ねると、
奥行き出ていい感じ。#アーマードコア6 #AC6#デカール #エンブレム #PS5 #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/eJKgzmYfyR
Artist Koragg is recreating many of them and posting Steam-compatible versions of the decals.
I recreated a bunch of this guy's greeble/detailing Decals for PC/Steam if anyone wants them#ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON #AC6エンブレム #AC6DECALS https://t.co/lW1L8Ez35l pic.twitter.com/S3CIHhkF2c— Korrag the sometimes-artist (@Korrag4) August 29, 2023
Loading comments...