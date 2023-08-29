A new Nintendo Direct is coming all about Mario’s new Switch game

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Aug. 31, a livestream that will focus on Mario’s new Switch game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Nintendo says its new Direct livestream will run about 15 minutes, and will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings the Super Mario series back to 2D, and sends the heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Yoshi, et al.) to a new destination: the Flower Kingdom. The Switch game will feature all-new power-ups, including one that can turn Mario and pals into elephants, and a new item called the Wonder Flower which summons unpredictable, level-changing effects.

Wonder will be one of the first Super Mario games in decades not to feature the voice of Charles Martinet, the actor who’s been delivering hundreds of “It’s-a me” and “Wahoo!” line readings since Super Mario 64. In announcing Martinet’s retirement from the roles of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and other characters, Nintendo said that “a special video message” from Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet would be released — a message that will hopefully illuminate more about Nintendo’s plans for Mario. Perhaps this week’s Nintendo Direct will include that video.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.