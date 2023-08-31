The best gifts for One Piece fans

One Piece isn’t just a raucous pirate-themed adventure series on Netflix. It’s based on the most popular anime series ever and the bestselling manga of all time. The Straw Hat crew began in 1997, when Japanese illustrator and artist Eiichiro Oda started writing One Piece as a serialized manga in Weekly Shōnen Jump. Then in 1999, it was adapted into an anime that follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, the boy who dreams of finding the titular treasure and becoming the king of all pirates, and his friends. And now, in 2023, we have the first season of a live-action, English-language adaptation to add to the narrative universe.

One Piece’s whimsical pirate adventures have gained a lot of fans over the years, and the new Netflix series will likely attract new fans, too. If you’re looking for a gift for one of them, we’ve scoured the internet to compile a list of the best One Piece books, toys, decor, movies, apparel, and more available for purchase. We’ll tweak this page based on product availability and new releases, so be sure to check back in occasionally.

Best One Piece books and comics

Best One Piece toys and plushies

Best One Piece clothes and accessories

Soul King Brook World Tour Tee $20

$22

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. These Soul King Brook shirts double as the perfect Halloween season fit. $20 at Amazon

Straw Hat Crew Collegiate Crewneck $55 Prices taken at time of publishing. Demonstrate your pirate allegiance with this Straw Hat sweatshirt, which features the crew’s name in English as well as Japanese. $55 at Box Lunch

Straw Hat Anorak $95 Prices taken at time of publishing. Stay dry and rep the Straw Hat Pirates at the same time with this One Piece rain jacket. $95 at Atsuko

One Piece Brook Beanie $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Winter is coming. Let Soul King Brook keep you warm with this beanie. $25 at Crunchyroll

Best One Piece decor

Straw Hat Lamp $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. Light your way on the dark seas with this lamp made in the shape of the Straw Hat Pirates’ Jolly Roger. $35 at Crunchyroll

$34 at FYE

One Piece Ramen Bowl $21 Prices taken at time of publishing. This One Piece-themed bowl comes complete with chopsticks, perfect for ramen or whatever else you want to eat. $21 at Amazon

Best One Piece movies, music, and video games

One Piece Film: Red - Blu-ray $20

$35

43% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Set after the Wano Arc, the most recent One Piece film is not only the most successful cinematic venture of the franchise so far, but also the highest-grossing Japanese film of 2022. $20 at Amazon

$35 at Crunchyroll