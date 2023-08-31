The best gifts for One Piece fans

One Piece isn’t just a raucous pirate-themed adventure series on Netflix. It’s based on the most popular anime series ever and the bestselling manga of all time. The Straw Hat crew began in 1997, when Japanese illustrator and artist Eiichiro Oda started writing One Piece as a serialized manga in Weekly Shōnen Jump. Then in 1999, it was adapted into an anime that follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, the boy who dreams of finding the titular treasure and becoming the king of all pirates, and his friends. And now, in 2023, we have the first season of a live-action, English-language adaptation to add to the narrative universe.
One Piece’s whimsical pirate adventures have gained a lot of fans over the years, and the new Netflix series will likely attract new fans, too. If you’re looking for a gift for one of them, we’ve scoured the internet to compile a list of the best One Piece books, toys, decor, movies, apparel, and more available for purchase. We’ll tweak this page based on product availability and new releases, so be sure to check back in occasionally.
Best One Piece books and comics
One Piece, Vol. 1: Romance Dawn
- $10
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you’re a fan of the anime or Netflix series but haven’t yet checked out the manga, dive in with Luffy’s very first adventure.
One Piece Box Set 1: East Blue and Baroque Works (Volumes 1-23)
- $186
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This collection of the manga’s first 23 volumes will bring readers through the first two “sagas” of the One Piece story.
One Piece: Pirate Recipes
- $16
- $20
- 21% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Learn to saute like Sanji with this cookbook featuring simple recipes from the world of One Piece, illustrated with manga excerpts from the moments that inspired them.
One Piece: The Official Coloring Book
- $13
- $16
- 21% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Fans of any age can get into this official One Piece coloring book, which features 90 illustrations to bring to life.
The Master Guide to Drawing Anime
- $20
- $22
- 10% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
For fans inspired by One Piece’s art who want to try their hand at crafting their own stories, this general how-to guide is a great start for beginners.
Best One Piece toys and plushies
Monkey D. Luffy Movable Action Figure
- $110
- $160
- 32% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This action figure is not as stretchy as the “real” Luffy, but it’s beautifully painted and comes with parts that allows fans to change the pirate protagonist’s stance and expression.
Going Merry Model Ship
- $65
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Assemble your own seafaring vessel with this model of the Going Merry, the first ship that the Straw Hat Pirates call home.
One Piece Tamagotchi
- $30
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Take care of Chopper with this One Piece-themed Tamagotchi.
Roronoa Zoro Funko Pop!
- $12
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Bring all three of Zoro’s swords home with this Funko Pop! for the former bounty hunter.
Roronoa Zoro Ichibansho Figure
- $42
- $50
- 17% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This 4.3-inch Zoro action figure is done in the Ichiban Kuji style, and features the swordsman’s look from One Piece Film: Red.
Chopper Plushie
- $23
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Who needs the One Piece when you can have this adorable plushie of Tony Tony Chopper?
Best One Piece clothes and accessories
One Piece Gum Gum Fruit Dad Hat
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Don’t accidentally eat this gum gum fruit hat, or you might develop unpredictable supernatural abilities. (Seriously, though, don’t eat it.)
Luffy’s Straw Hat
- $49
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Channel Luffy’s endless optimism while wearing the character’s iconic headgear.
Soul King Brook World Tour Tee
- $20
- $22
- 10% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
These Soul King Brook shirts double as the perfect Halloween season fit.
Straw Hat Crew Collegiate Crewneck
- $55
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Demonstrate your pirate allegiance with this Straw Hat sweatshirt, which features the crew’s name in English as well as Japanese.
Straw Hat Anorak
- $95
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Stay dry and rep the Straw Hat Pirates at the same time with this One Piece rain jacket.
Nami Kimono Shirt
- $46
Prices taken at time of publishing.
For fans of the Straw Hat Crew’s clever navigator, try this custom kimono-inspired shirt.
One Piece Brook Beanie
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Winter is coming. Let Soul King Brook keep you warm with this beanie.
Best One Piece decor
Straw Hat Lamp
- $35
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Light your way on the dark seas with this lamp made in the shape of the Straw Hat Pirates’ Jolly Roger.
Gum Gum Fruit Mug
- $16
- $20
- 20% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This Devil Fruit ceramic mug is functional and elegant, making it the perfect kitchen addition for a One Piece stan.
Thousand Sunny Framed Art
- $50
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Immortalize the Straw Hat Crew’s second home on the walls of your home with this framed poster.
One Piece Ramen Bowl
- $21
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This One Piece-themed bowl comes complete with chopsticks, perfect for ramen or whatever else you want to eat.
Best One Piece movies, music, and video games
One Piece - Collection One
- $23
- $35
- 35% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Begin your long One Piece anime journey on DVD with this first collection of episodes, focusing on the Romance Dawn Arc.
One Piece Film: Red - Blu-ray
- $20
- $35
- 43% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Set after the Wano Arc, the most recent One Piece film is not only the most successful cinematic venture of the franchise so far, but also the highest-grossing Japanese film of 2022.
One Piece: New World soundtrack on vinyl
- $65
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Enjoy compositions from the series, including from the Fishman Island Saga and the Zou Arc with this two-record set in red and yellow.
One Piece: Odyssey video game
- $40
- $60
- 34% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
One Piece: Odyssey, a turn-based RPG by Bandai Namco that launched in 2023, takes fans through some of the most beloved arcs of the manga and anime.
