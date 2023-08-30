 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An illustration of a woman with short dark hair, holding a glowing green display case as papers fly around her. She looks menacing. Image: Tyler Walpole/Dark Horse Comics

Critical Role’s next graphic novel explores Dr. Ripley’s rise to power

Check out the preview pages from a new prequel trilogy here

By Petrana Radulovic
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

The world of Critical Role is constantly expanding, and the latest addition is a new graphic novel that dives into one of the most compelling villains in its setting. The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles — Ripley comes from Marieke Nijkamp, who previously wrote Critical Role: Vox Machina — Kith & Kin, with art and colors by Tyler Walpole (Blood of Dragons) and lettering by Jimmy Betancourt.

This graphic novel is the first of a new prequel trilogy, focusing on Whitestone after the villainous Briarwoods take over in Amazon Video animated Critical Role series The Legend of Vox Machina. The book zeroes in on Dr. Anna Ripley, the ambitious, cutthroat scientist who uses the Briarwoods’ rise to power for her own advantage.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Tragedy strikes the renowned de Rolo family of Whitestone when they’re massacred by the vicious Briarwoods. Luckily for Dr. Anna Ripley, the bloodshed and regime change present the perfect opportunity for her to further her own dark plans in service to Whitestone’s new ruling family. But just how much of her loyalty lies with the family, when compared to her work?

The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles — Ripley hits bookstores on April 16, 2024, and comic shops on April 17, 2024. It’s available to pre-order now. Check out a preview below. (Note that these pages are not final art.)

A comics page depicting a ship heading to a dock at night. Image: Tyler Walpole/Dark Horse Comics
A hooded figure races in a dark city in these comic panels. Image: Tyler Walpole/Dark Horse Comics
A hooded figure regards a group of ruffians Image: Tyler Walpole/Dark Horse Comics
A comic panel depicting a dark tavern Image: Tyler Walpole/Dark Horse Comics
Characters sitting in a dimly lit tavern Image: Tyler Walpole/Dark Horse Comics

