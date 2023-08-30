The world of Critical Role is constantly expanding, and the latest addition is a new graphic novel that dives into one of the most compelling villains in its setting. The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles — Ripley comes from Marieke Nijkamp, who previously wrote Critical Role: Vox Machina — Kith & Kin, with art and colors by Tyler Walpole (Blood of Dragons) and lettering by Jimmy Betancourt.

This graphic novel is the first of a new prequel trilogy, focusing on Whitestone after the villainous Briarwoods take over in Amazon Video animated Critical Role series The Legend of Vox Machina. The book zeroes in on Dr. Anna Ripley, the ambitious, cutthroat scientist who uses the Briarwoods’ rise to power for her own advantage.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Tragedy strikes the renowned de Rolo family of Whitestone when they’re massacred by the vicious Briarwoods. Luckily for Dr. Anna Ripley, the bloodshed and regime change present the perfect opportunity for her to further her own dark plans in service to Whitestone’s new ruling family. But just how much of her loyalty lies with the family, when compared to her work?

The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles — Ripley hits bookstores on April 16, 2024, and comic shops on April 17, 2024. It’s available to pre-order now. Check out a preview below. (Note that these pages are not final art.)