The Case of the Golden Idol, 2022’s best puzzle game, gets one last deathly DLC

It hasn’t been long since the last expansion dropped for The Case of the Golden Idol, and more is already available. Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire, a three-case add-on released Thursday, is “the final piece of the puzzle on the origin story of the Golden Idol and how the Cloudsleys got involved in the first place,” developer Color Gray Games and publisher Playstack said in a news release.

The Lemurian Vampire builds on the previous expansion, The Spider of Lanka, a prequel that launched in May — so it’s not for people who haven’t played The Case of the Golden Idol yet. In fact, it “connects the Spider of Lanka DLC directly to the main game,” according to the news release. Like The Spider of Lanka, The Lemurian Vampire costs $5.99 on Mac and Windows PC (via Steam) and on Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of, if you’d like to give The Case of the Golden Idol a try — you really should; it’s excellent — there’s now a browser-based version of the demo. It’ll let you play the first three cases, which is a sizeable chunk of the game, for free.

Color Gray Games is also delivering a patch on Thursday for the Switch version, to address a save game issue that some people encountered.