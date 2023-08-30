 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PlayStation Plus is getting a big price hike

Expect to pay at least $20 more annually

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
The PlayStation Plus logo (a plus sign with PlayStation shapes) on a purple-blue background Image: James Bareham/Polygon
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Sony is raising the price of a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription across all plans in September. Subscribers can expect to pay at least $20 more annually at the base level known as PlayStation Plus Essential. They’ll see bigger price hikes for Extra- and Premium-level subscriptions — including an additional $40 per year for the top-tier PS Plus plan.

Here’s the breakdown for new pricing in the U.S.:

  • PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription — $79.99 (up from $59.99)
  • PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription — $134.99 (up from $99.99)
  • PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription — $159.99 (up from $119.99)

Those price changes go into effect on Sept. 6, Sony said in an announcement on the PlayStation Blog. “This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” the company said.

Current 12-month PS Plus subscribers will see those price changes reflected on their next subscription renewal if it takes place on or after Nov. 6, Sony said. “However, any membership changes you make on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan reflecting the new prices,” the company noted.

The PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription price increase is global. Here’s how it shakes out for other regions:

  • PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription — €71.99 in Europe / £59.99 in the U.K. / 6,800 yen in Japan
  • PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription — €125.99 / £99.99 / 11,700 yen
  • PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription — €151.99 / £119.99 / 13,900 yen

PlayStation Plus Essential is the base tier of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s subscription service that offers online multiplayer access, a monthly assortment of free PS4 and PS5 games, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases. The Extra tier offers access to Sony’s Game Catalog, which features hundreds of games from the PS4 and PS5 libraries. Premium offers more, including Sony’s Classics Catalog, game trials, and cloud streaming.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Our Flag Means Death’s season 2 teaser will make the fandom lose their shit

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

Honkai: Star Rail codes for August 2023

By Julia Lee
/ new

League of Legends introduces Briar, a goth with a hanger issue

By Cass Marshall
/ new

PlayStation Plus offers the Saints Row reboot and more in September

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The new Analogue Pocket is absolutely ectoplasmic

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

A live-action Pokémon show premieres this fall — but it won’t look like the games at all

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon