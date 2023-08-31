Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC leaks reveal new forms, yet again

You might want to avoid social media today if you’re an avid Pokémon fan. Yet another Pokémon game has leaked ahead of its release. A handful of Pokémon and other information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC, The Teal Mask, has been leaked online.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting a two-part expansion called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Part one is called The Teal Mask and it is scheduled to be released on Sept. 13. Renders of new Pokémon and Pokémon forms from the DLC started circulating on social media Thursday. If you want to experience the game without spoilers, you might want to avoid social media today or mute certain words now.

[Ed. note: The following contains potential spoilers for the first part of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask.]

The leaks, largely collected on the account Centro Leaks, claim to show new Pokémon and details like new abilities and locations in the game as well. Polygon was unable to verify the overall validity of the leaks, but the images showed content in line with what to expect in the DLC given that The Teal Mask will take place in a region called Kitakami, which is inspired by traditional Japanese culture.

Polygon reached out to The Pokémon Company for comment and to confirm the validity of the leak, and will update the article if we hear back.

One of the biggest reveals is Bloodmoon Ursaluna, which appears to be a new form of Ursaluna, the final evolution of the Teddiursa line introduced in Gen 8.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna



- Scarlet:

It crossed the sea and drifted ashore in a new land. Surviving in this place led it to take on a unique appearance and gain special powers.



- Violet:

This special Ursaluna can see in the dark with its left eye and protects itself with mud that is… pic.twitter.com/QjDyzukYNI — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 31, 2023

Here we see that Ogerpon, a previously introduced Pokémon, will have three different forms and it can take off its mask.

All three Ogerpon forms https://t.co/pWFCIKDQfH — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 31, 2023

Similarly, the leaks showed Sinistcha, which appears to be a part of the evolutionary line of another matcha-inspired Pokémon, Poltchageist.

Leaks have been relatively commonplace for Pokémon. A person shared photos of a Pokémon Sword and Shield strategy guide online ahead of that game’s 2019 release date, after which The Pokémon Company sued. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl leaked early in 2021 as did Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2022. Most recently, The Pokemon Company had to contend with a wave of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks after entire copies of the game leaked.