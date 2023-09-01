Armored Core 6 fans are making gorgeous art of the characters we never see

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is intentionally devoid of human faces, a design choice that accentuates the dehumanization of the player character and the Rubiconians whose planet has been devastated and plundered. What little we do see of Armored Core 6’s humans is obscured or unclear. But players have fallen for many of the game’s characters regardless, purely based on their voices and mannerisms.
Now, some talented Armored Core fans are bringing the cast of Fires of Rubicon to life, imagining what player character C4-621, Ayre, Rusty, Handler Walter, and other faceless characters look like. Fan art of those invisible people has started to spread on social media, Reddit, and Pixiv. Some of that fan art gorgeously puts a face to a name, while others play on the relationship between characters.
Here are some of the best interpretations of Armored Core 6’s 621, Ayre, Rusty, and others from a variety of talented artists.
Ayre
The Rubiconian presence known as Ayre is one of the few characters in Armored Core 6 to treat 621 as something other than a weapon, though she certainly takes advantage of her position as a voice in 621’s ear. Armored Core fans are (unsurprisingly) rendering Ayre in the style of a FromSoftware maiden, almost exclusively presenting her as a red and white specter, as seen in artist LAS 91214’s first two illustrations.
Ayre — LAS91214 (@las91214)
#アーマードコア pic.twitter.com/RimxdOi0Hp
— LAS91214 (@las91214)
Ayre — LAS91214
Artist Kuba has created two versions of Ayre, one that appears to draw influence from Metal Gear and Zone of the Enders artist Yoji Shinkawa, and another that builds on Melina and Malenia from Elden Ring.
621 & Ayre. — Kuba (@Kubaushi)
Armored Core VI Ayre Imagined concept. Tried to take the red/coral element (looks like some version of melina/malenia too) — Kuba (@Kubaushi)
Here are a few more:
drew my own take on Ayre — N3ONF0X (C0MMS OPEN) ACVI HYPE (@n3on_f0x_Art)
エアちゃん(幻覚) pic.twitter.com/Fn5Hh7yvcK— 46Ганэ (@46_hgn) August 30, 2023
やっちん式621、ハンドラー・ウォルター、エア — やっちん@犬 (@morimori_84)
キャラグラ妄想 pic.twitter.com/fBoozkATf1
621 (aka Rb23, aka Gun 13, aka “Buddy”)
Outside of the sketches that players can collect throughout Armored Core 6, the closest look we get at a human is through the CG movie of the 621’s augmentation process. Artists are rendering 621 in a wider variety of styles, with artist LAS 91214 imagining him as a somber young cyborg.
621 — LAS91214 (@las91214)
#アーマードコア pic.twitter.com/LTFS6kb5ck
Other artists are a little less optimistic about 621’s appearance.
621 — MSZ-006 Armored Kyou (@Iuciferic)
Armored core is lit af — anthoniarts (@anthoniarts)
#621 #ARMOREDCOREVI pic.twitter.com/FYNyjH4Wxk
Others are playing with Armored Core 6’s androgynous language around 621.
うちの621ちゃん(妄想)を描いてみました、ちょっと物憂げな感じがかわいい… — すとれー＠イラスト・自転車修行中 (@STR_Rail)
「ウォルター、頭の中に…声が響くのです…」
「ウォルター、頭の中に…声が響くのです…」#アーマードコア6 #AC6 pic.twitter.com/A5nraiP1RS
This artist interprets the “dog” and “hound” derogatory language used to refer to 621 literally (and adorably). Here’s 621 licking his master’s face:
ウォルター「621仕事は終わ……落ち着け621」 — かしわ (@halfere)
Handler Walter
Walter does make an appearance of sorts in one of the game’s collectible sketches, but here’s a more current interpretation of 621’s handler.
Walter :) — MSZ-006 Armored Kyou (@Iuciferic)
And here’s Walter as imagined by, once again, LAS 91214.
Finish your job.621 — LAS91214 (@las91214)
#アーマードコア pic.twitter.com/ZnHJZ2hjjp
Rusty
Another fan favorite, V.IV Rusty, the pilot of Steel Haze who is the only guy to say anything kind toward 621, is getting his share of fan art too. Here he is drinking some strawberry milk from the “World’s Okayest Lobotomite,” 621:
621Rusty doodle — MSZ-006 Armored Kyou (@Iuciferic)
We love Rusty!
Allmind
Finally, fan art powerhouse LAS 91214 went the extra mile to give us their interpretation of the voice of Allmind, which serves all mercenaries.
ALLMIND — LAS91214 (@las91214)
#ARMOREDCOREVI #ArmoredCore6 #アーマードコア pic.twitter.com/GImulD6x57
