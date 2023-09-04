 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final Fantasy 16 is coming to PC after all — and there’s new story DLC on the way

Square Enix first mentioned the PC version three years ago, then pretended it hadn’t

By Oli Welsh
Final Fantasy 16 protagonist clive wields a bright yellow onion sword Image: Square Enix
A PC version of PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16 is in development, producer Naoki Yoshida has announced, along with two installments of paid story DLC for the Square Enix role-playing game.

Yoshida dropped the news in a short video message that was played during a Final Fantasy panel at the PAX West gaming convention on Saturday.

Additionally, update 1.10 has been released for Final Fantasy 16 with some new customization options. A suite of songs from the game is also coming soon to the musical Final Fantasy spinoff Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

Yoshida didn’t reveal much about the PC version or story expansions for Final Fantasy 16, but promised more info before the end of the year.

Discussing player feedback, Yoshida said, “One thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with her inhabitants. To accommodate, the development team has started work on two installments of paid DLC.”

As for the PC version, Square Enix had appeared to announce one when the game was first revealed in 2020, before quickly scrubbing mention of it from the trailers and insisting the game was a PlayStation 5 exclusive only. Finally confirming its existence, Yoshida said, “Allow me to take this opportunity to officially announce that development on a PC version is currently underway. I hope to be able to give you more information on both the upcoming DLC and the PC version before the end of the year, so please stay tuned.”

The 1.10 patch, available now, adds a weapon skin feature that allows players to change the appearance of their equipped weapon to that of any other weapon they had previously obtained, without changing its stats. There are also new alternate outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua, and every player gets an onion sword — the iconic weapon that first appeared in Final Fantasy 3. The patch also makes some balance changes and adds a few control customization options.

The Final Fantasy 16 Pack for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will launch on Nov. 1 as part of volume 3 of the game’s season pass. The 11 included tracks are:

  • My Star
  • Hide, Hideaway
  • To Sail Forbidden Seas
  • Away
  • Control
  • Titan Lost
  • Ascension
  • The Riddle
  • Logos
  • Find the Flame
  • No Risk, No Reward

