Starfield isn’t the only interesting game coming to Game Pass this month

Yes, Starfield is coming to Xbox Game Pass via cloud, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X — but it’s not the only game coming to Microsoft’s subscription gaming service in September. Alongside Bethesda Game Studios’ anticipated space-faring role-playing game, Microsoft is adding Solar Ash, Lies of P, and Gris.

Starfield will be added to Xbox Game Pass on Sept. 6, the game’s official release date. (Starfield has been out since Sept. 1 for pre-order players.) Starfield is a massive game and Bethesda’s first new property in 25 years, taking its RPG approach and pulling it into space.

Solar Ash keeps those futuristic vibes going, and it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on cloud, console, and Windows PC on Sept. 14. Solar Ash is Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine’s speedy, surreal platformer. The game was originally released on PlayStation consoles in 2021; the Xbox release coincides with its drop on Xbox Game Pass.

Days later, on Sept. 19, Lies of P will be added to Xbox Game Pass. Developed by Neowiz, Lies of P is a Soulslike reimaging of Pinocchio’s story, set in the Belle Époque era in the late 1800s.

All of these games are in addition to Gris, the narrative platformer from 2018, which was added to Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday. The sad but beautiful watercolor world of Gris couldn’t be more different from the rest of the lineup, but it’s still a real stunner.

As with any other month, new games on Xbox Game Pass mean some others must leave. Here’s the list, straight from Microsoft: