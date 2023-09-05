Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update brings PS5 and Xbox versions to ‘solid 60 fps’

Respawn Entertainment is rolling out a big update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Tuesday, a patch that takes aim at bugs and performance-related issues. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game can now run at a “solid 60 fps in Performance mode,” according to Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts.

On PS5, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also gets support for variable refresh rates, a feature Sony added to its current-gen console in April.

On PC, Respawn says it’s delivering “additional performance [and] optimization improvements,” including support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology, but did not provide further specifics. That may be disappointing to players on PC, who have complained for months in Steam reviews about poor performance, frame drops, and crashes in Jedi: Survivor. Patch 7 for Jedi: Survivor does promise various crash fixes and bug fixes, according to Respawn’s patch notes.

Read on for details from patch 7 for Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Versions of the game are in the works for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 7 Details

Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including:

Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience. A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode. Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements. Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.