A new Nintendo Direct is coming Thursday

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Sept. 14, a showcase focused mainly on Switch titles coming this winter, the company said in an announcement. September’s Nintendo Direct will run about 40 minutes and will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT, via Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Nintendo’s currently announced lineup includes Switch games Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (which got its own dedicated Nintendo Direct in August), WarioWare: Move It!, and a remake of the Super NES classic Super Mario RPG. Those four games are due before the end of the year. Two more Switch games are slated for 2024: a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and an untitled game starring Princess Peach.

Switch owners can also look forward to downloadable content for existing games, including the sixth and final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, as part of Nintendo’s Booster Course Pass, and two add-ons for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask, which arrived Wednesday, and The Indigo Disk, planned for a winter 2023 release.

Of course, Nintendo may have a few surprises in store as well. The company still has Metroid Prime 4 on its release schedule, and is rumored to be sitting on a handful of Zelda and Metroid remakes and remasters.

Less likely to appear during September’s Nintendo Direct is the company’s next console. “Switch 2” is reportedly coming sometime in the second half of 2024, and Nintendo would wisely wait until after the holidays and new year to reveal its Switch successor.