 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A new Nintendo Direct is coming Thursday

September Direct livestream will focus on the Nintendo Switch winter lineup

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Sept. 14, a showcase focused mainly on Switch titles coming this winter, the company said in an announcement. September’s Nintendo Direct will run about 40 minutes and will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT, via Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Nintendo’s currently announced lineup includes Switch games Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (which got its own dedicated Nintendo Direct in August), WarioWare: Move It!, and a remake of the Super NES classic Super Mario RPG. Those four games are due before the end of the year. Two more Switch games are slated for 2024: a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and an untitled game starring Princess Peach.

Switch owners can also look forward to downloadable content for existing games, including the sixth and final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, as part of Nintendo’s Booster Course Pass, and two add-ons for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask, which arrived Wednesday, and The Indigo Disk, planned for a winter 2023 release.

Of course, Nintendo may have a few surprises in store as well. The company still has Metroid Prime 4 on its release schedule, and is rumored to be sitting on a handful of Zelda and Metroid remakes and remasters.

Less likely to appear during September’s Nintendo Direct is the company’s next console. “Switch 2” is reportedly coming sometime in the second half of 2024, and Nintendo would wisely wait until after the holidays and new year to reveal its Switch successor.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

All catchable Pokémon in every Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex

By Julia Lee

You can now stream your PS5 to a Chromecast in another room

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Filed under:

All Starfield companions, crew members, and how to recruit them

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

STALKER 2 is a merciless trip down memory lane

By Jordan Oloman
/ new

How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon