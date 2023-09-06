Hayao Miyazaki doesn’t want you to watch this trailer for his final movie

Hayao Miyazaki’s mysterious final movie now has its first trailer, but you might not want to watch it. The teaser for The Boy and the Heron is just 72 seconds long, but if you’ve already waited this long for the movie without seeing anything maybe keep the wait going until the movie’s Dec. 8 release date?

If you need extra convincing not to watch the preview, Miyazaki himself has said that he doesn’t actually want people to see anything about the new movie before they’re sitting down to experience the whole thing themselves for the first time. In fact, he tried to make sure that there weren’t even teaser images released ahead of the movie’s Japanese premiere. Unfortunately for Miyazaki, that’s not really how international movie marketing works, so this trailer exists anyway. Are you going to watch it?

The Boy and the Heron — released as How Do You Live? in Japan — is based on the Japanese children’s book How Do You Live?. That’s all we’ll give away, in case you’d like to honor Miyazaki’s wishes to the letter of the law.

Of course, we’d never judge anyone for being curious about a movie, especially one as momentous and exciting as a new Miyazaki release. So in case you actually do want to watch the trailer, or know what the movie is about, I have it on good authority that you shouldn’t worry and that the trailer doesn’t actually give too much away. (What, you think I watched it?) Even better, we have a full review of the film from its Japanese release. For those saving themselves for release I will just say: it’s very positive.