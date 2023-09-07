Starfield fans recreate spaceships from Star Wars, Mass Effect, and more

Starfield has only officially been out for a couple of days, but fans have used the early access period to recreate some of the most famous spaceships from movies, TV shows, and other video games. They’re incredibly detailed and faithful to the originals; genuinely impressive feats for a game that hasn’t been out very long yet.

Fans of Star Wars take the cake here, as the Millennium Falcon has spread like wildfire as a popular Starfield build.

Another builder made a “budget” version of the iconic ship.

But that’s far from the only Star Wars ship that got some love. Another player built an impressively faithful looking Consular-class Space Cruiser, calling it their “all time favorite” ship from the franchise — a high compliment for a series with so many cool ship designs.

Redditor DaMightyMilkMan explained, in the comments, that they flew around Mars, Neon, and New Atlantic in order to “slowly buy the pieces” that they needed. Because Starfield doesn’t allow players to put structure pieces on the front of the cockpit, this player had to “glitch them together” by taking advantage of in-game clipping.

Another fan recreated the Planet Express from Futurama. As a number of commenters pointed out, now all this Redditor needs to do is find a way to add Bender to the game.

Obviously, people are also creating ships from other space opera games. Here’s the beloved Normandy SF-2 from the Mass Effect games.

Various military vehicles from Halo have also been popular. Redditor SteamingHotDataDump not only created a UNSC Pelican, but also included a guide on how to build the ship. The guide includes the pieces that were required to recreate the ship, and diagrams that lay it out step-by-step as if in a Lego or Ikea assembly manual.

Beloved kids shows are also getting their own shout-out. Another player recreated the Magic School Bus from the show (you know the one).

Last but not least is my personal obsession. This ship is not a reference to anything, it’s simply a glizzy flying gracefully through the stars. Onwards and outwards sweet sweet Frankfurter. May your aerodynamic design launch you far into the cosmos.