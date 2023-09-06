 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You can invite Critical Role’s Matt Mercer to join your crew in Starfield

Some call him the space cowboy

Ezekiel, voice by Matt Mercer, in the galley of a Constellation starship. He’s wearing a dusty old cowboy hat with a big silver belt buckle on the front. Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon
Matt Mercer, Critical Role’s many-talented Dungeon Master, has a starring role in Starfield, the latest role-playing game from Bethesda Softworks. The announcement was made Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The voice actor, best known for his work in the Dungeons & Dragons actual play space, plays a companion named Ezekiel, who you can find milling around in Aggie’s Bar in Akila City. You’ll find the seedy joint over on the left-hand side of town, down low and slightly off the beaten path. He’s got a nasty facial scar and a penchant for cowboy hats, but he’s good in a fight, and if assigned as a crew member on your ship can help boost your shields.

Sadly, Ezekiel is not romanceable.

This isn’t the first time Mercer has done voicework in a video game — not by a long shot. He recently provided his talents for Ganondorf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nor is he the only actual play heavyweight included in the cast of the game. Critical Role and Dimension 20 veteran Aabria Iyengar, most recently of the hit podcast Worlds Beyond Number, also noted on X that she provided voicework for the sprawling title. She told Polygon by email that you should be able to overhear her in and around Akila City, and potentially elsewhere in the game.

For more on Starfield, including our comprehensive guide to companions, romance-able and otherwise, check out our guides section.

