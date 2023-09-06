Megan Fox plays a vampire in Mortal Kombat 1: ‘She’s kind of me’

Megan Fox appears to be in her gamer-girl era, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. The American actress will voice the vampire fighter Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1. On Wednesday, developer NetherRealm Studios released a trailer presenting the character and showcasing Fox’s new role.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the next installment of the iconic fighting game series first released in 1992. The game will introduce a new story and universe, and bring “reimagined” versions of popular Mortal Kombat characters from across games. This includes Nitara, whose new design is based on Fox herself. “It’s cool to be in the game. Because I’m not really just voicing it. It’ll be like, she’s kind of me,” Fox says in the character trailer.

The teaser shows Nitara using her claws, fangs, and aerial abilities to fight her way to a bloody victory. Nitara’s lines also contain nods to Fox’s previous work. In one snippet, we see Nitara facing off against Kung Lao. Prior to their fight, he asks her, “What did you do with Jen’s body?” Fox played the leading role in the 2009 horror film Jennifer’s Body.

The role seems perfectly tailored to Fox for several reasons. For starters, she’s fully embracing being a gamer girl. Fox is pretty nerdy, and has cosplayed Zelda and appeared in the Diablo 4 marketing campaign. Additionally, the role matches up with the public persona she’s cultivated over the years. Playing a vampire in a gory video game makes sense for an actress who openly partook in a ritual where she drank her partner’s blood.

Even so, it sounds like the role still pushed her in certain ways.

“It does force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable… I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to be more free with myself.”

Mortal Kombat 1 will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Sept. 19.