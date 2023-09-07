Spy Kids: Armageddon updates the franchise for the Roblox generation

Keeping in touch with the youth today means plugging in with technology. So, it makes sense that the new generation of Spy Kids accidentally unleash a supervillain by playing a video game.

Yes, that’s right — there’s a new Spy Kids movie for today’s kids and it’s coming out this September. True to the Spy Kids formula, the two kids discover that their parents are spies. Though this time, they had a little bit of a hand in the big disaster that threatens the world. It’s kinda like Spy Kids 3: Game Over, which had the young agents enter a video game world, except this time it starts with the game coming to real life first. And the kids are more savvy in battling the characters and hopping into the game levels than clueless Juni was.

But some experiences are universal. For one, the kids stumble upon a totally sick safehouse, just like Carmen and Juni do in the original Spy Kids. We’ll have to see if that safe house comes with one of those microwaves that instantly rehydrates full meals, but it does come with a sweet closet that generates a full spy outfit. There’s also cool gadgets and over-the-top villains — basically everything a Spy Kid could want.

Spy Kids: Armageddon hits Netflix on Sept. 22.