Castlevania: Nocturne’s trailer reboots the Netflix series without Warren Ellis

Castlevania: Nocturne, the sequel series to the Netflix animated series based on Konami’s action role-playing game franchise, is nearly upon us. The new show will break from its predecessor with a new setting, a new protagonist — series’ favorite Richter Belmont — and a new creative team of showrunners. Netflix released a new trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne on Thursday ahead of the show’s premiere on Sept. 28th, offering a glimpse at Richter’s magic-wielding allies and a host of bloodsucking vampire aristocrats.

Set more than 300 years after the events of the original Castlevania, Nocturne follows the story of Richter Belmont — last living descendant of Trevor and Sypha Belmont — who is enlisted to fight against a group of French vampires conspiring to summon forth a “Vampire Messiah” and blot out the sun for good. The new trailer doesn’t spend much time on introductions, focusing on the show’s signature emphasis on fast and flashy action sequences. For the most sharp-eared of Castlevania fans there’s even a snippet of an orchestral cover of “Divine Bloodlines,” a musical track from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, the 1993 game that introduced the character of Richter Belmont.

This new series will be helmed by showrunner Clive Bradley and producer Kevin Kolde. Adi Shankar, who served as executive producer on the previous Castlevania series, is currently working on several other video game-related projects including animated adaptations of Hyper Light Drifter and PUBG. Warren Ellis, who previously served as the head writer and showrunner on Castlevania, completed work on the series’ fourth season but was dismissed from any future work on the franchise in the wake of sexual manipulation and emotional abuse allegations which surfaced in 2020.

The first episode of Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere on Sept. 27 on Twitch and YouTube ahead of the series’ Netflix premiere on Sept. 28.