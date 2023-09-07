 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The OA team is back with whodunit A Murder at the End of the World

An exclusive party thrown by an eccentric billionaire can only mean: murder

By Petrana Radulovic
Petrana Radulovic

There might not ever be another season of The OA, but creative team Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij return with an all-new mystery: A Murder at the End of the World. This one just happens to take place in a remote and very cold outpost, where Darby, a young hacker and budding detective, and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire. And, as is the case with many fictional parties hosted by eccentric billionaires, someone is murdered — and it’s up to Darby to find the killer before they strike again.

It’s a little bit Agatha Christie, a little bit The Shining, and a little bit Girl with the Dragon Tattooand also a little bit of The OA, if you know where to look. After all, with Marling and Batmanglij at the helm, it’s hard not to see the similarities: some eerie corridors, weirdos up to potentially no good (this time in bizarre white masks and hoods). Plus Clive Owen’s character seems evocative of Hap, the meticulous doctor from The OA played by Jason Isaacs.

Exactly how weird can this murder mystery get though? That’s something else we’ll have to wait to solve. A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin as Darby, with Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, and Owen in various other roles.

A Murder at the End of the World premieres on Hulu on Nov. 14.

