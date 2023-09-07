Twitter’s creepiest viral thread now has its own horror movie

Back in 2017, Buzzfeed artist Adam Ellis was haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. And, being 2017, he did what anyone working in online media would: he started tweeting about it. Over the course of several days, and one Buzzfeed article, Ellis documented his haunting and the terror it was causing, and it took the internet by storm. Now, more than six years later, that thread has been turned into its very own horror movie called Dear David.

The trailer for Dear David adds a few creepy expansions to the world of the story — whether real or not — in ways that certainly make it a lot more haunting. Unlike the original thread, the movie makes the ghost appear in relation to a cursed Twitter account, that seems to haunt Adam because he engaged with an online troll.

After the mysterious new account follows Adam, he starts seeing visions of a terrifying child who appears to have had his skull caved in by something. In his quest to get to the bottom of the apparition, Adam finds the story of a mentally disturbed mother who attacked her child, and even more grim secrets — and that’s just in the trailer.

Related The best horror movies you can watch right now

The movie is produced by Buzzfeed studios, which as a very hit or miss record on movies which ranges from the extremely fun thriller Fall, to the blandly terrible The Black Demon. Dear David is directed by John McPhail (Anna and the Apocalypse) and stars Augustus Prew (Charlie St. Cloud), Justin Long (Barbarian), and Andrea Bang (Fresh).

Dear David arrives in theaters on Oct. 13.