Mackenyu in a green coat giving a fashion cover pose while leaning against a wood wall in a One Piece photo shoot Photo: Brad Ogbonna/Netflix

Bunch of pics of the One Piece cast sitting around looking hot just dropped

Netflix knows what it’s doing

By Matt Patches
Matt Patches is an executive editor at Polygon. He has over 15 years of experience reporting on movies and TV, and reviewing pop culture.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece has given fans of the manga and anime plenty to debate, but one objectively true fact is that the casting is aces. There’s no disputing this, I’m sorry. It’s hard to imagine anyone but Iñaki Godoy being more capable of doing everything a Monkey D. Luffy needs to do. Mackenyu has the kind of emo glower that makes every dang move look cool (including holding a sword in his teeth). The rest of the Straw Hat Pirates all bring their cartoonish counterparts down to Earth enough that they’re not just believable, but alive. People are even simping for dirtbag Buggy — this is what casting directors call success.

So it’s no surprise that, having assembled an almost unreasonably cool crew for the series, Netflix would parade them around the internet for as long as possible. Which is why the streamer delivered an end-of-week package of photos of the cast that seem clearly intended to be printed out, hung on walls, and adored.

Netflix’s One Piece cast, out of character, hugs it out on a bench in a weird wood room Photo: Brad Ogbonna/Netflix

This is not a common tactic for Netflix. There was no pal-ing-around-with-my-pals photo shoot for The Witcher. There were no dreamboat layouts for Wednesday tailor-made for teen mags. The Cowboy Bebop adaptation didn’t even earn this otaku-aimed ploy. Part of this may be the societal circumstances around the release of One Piece; Netflix and its partners in the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers remain at a standstill over contracts with both the SAG-AFTRA actor union and the Writers Guild of America screenwriters union, and therefore can’t run traditional publicity campaigns where the series’ good-lookin’ cast might get their individual magazine cover moments.

One wishes the studios could pay everyone fairly and release a bunch of swoon-worthy pics of their stars, but alas. If anything, what follows is a reason to pay actors working at every level what they’re owed so they can keep bringing this energy. This is a skill, folks.

Iñaki Godoy sits back in a chair looking cool
Iñaki Godoy leans his head against a yellow pole doing an indie album cover thing for a One Piece photo shoot
Iñaki Godoy giving Gum Gum Indie Album Cover
Photo: Brad Ogbonna/Netflix
Jacob Gibson wears all green and leans backward for a One Piece photo shoot
Jacob Gibson in close-up in clothes inspired by Usopp of One Piece
Usopp actor Jacob Gibson not lying
Photos: Brad Ogbonna/Netflix
Emily Rudd wearing a red shirt in a One Piece photo shoot
Emily Rudd sitting in a chair with her head resting on her hand in a One Piece photo shoot
Emily Rudd, treasure
Photos: Brad Ogbonna/Netflix
Mackenyu in close, sitting on steps for the One Piece photo shoot
Mackenyu sitting on some steps wearing a green coat for a One Piece photo shoot
Mackenyu, absolute killer
Photos: Brad Ogbonna/Netflix
Taz Skylar out of his Sanji costume popping his collar but showing lots of skin at the One Piece photo shoot
Here we see Taz Skylar serving his own kind of pirate meal
Photo: Brad Ogbonna/Netflix

One Piece is heartthrob representation.

The first season of One Piece is currently streaming on Netflix. As for season 2, that’ll likely depend on when the strike resolves. But who would waste this cast with just 10 episodes?

