One of the most anticipated crime thrillers of the past few years is finally going to be available to watch in the U.S.. Limbo, a gorgeous Hong Kong crime thriller, is opening in American theaters and on VOD September 29, distributed by Capelight Pictures and released by MPI Media Group.

In Limbo, a police officer (Ka-Tung Lam) and his new partner (Mason Lee) try to catch a serial killer with the help of a criminal (Yase Liu) whose past crimes connect to one of the officers — think Silence of the Lambs crossed with Detectives vs. Sleuths, but with gorgeous black-and-white cinematography.

The movie comes from Hong Kong director Soi Cheang, best known for his work on the Monkey King franchise. Cheang came up in the industry working with Hong Kong crime thriller masters Ringo Lam (City on Fire), Wilson Yip (the Ip Man movies), and Johnnie To (Election), and has since gone on to make a name for himself in his own right with the Monkey King movies and SPL 2: A Time for Consequences, a modern martial arts masterpiece.

First premiering on the festival circuit and in Hong Kong theaters in 2021, Limbo racked up a ton of awards, winning Best Film at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards, Best Production Designer and Best Sound at the Asian Film Awards, and four of the 15 awards it was nominated for at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Liu was consistently cited by critics’ groups for her performance, winning Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards, the Hong Kong Directors Guild Awards, and the Hong Kong Film Awards. Limbo was Cheang’s second nomination for Best Director at the Hong Kong Film awards, following 2013’s Motorway.

Limbo will be in U.S. theaters and on VOD September 29. An English-dubbed version will be available on VOD as well.