How to make your Armored Core 6 mech look like absolute shit

When budding mech pilots got their hands on Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and its extensive AC customization options, they quickly made the coolest machines possible. Players recreated EVA units from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Kaneda’s bike from Akira, and virtually every Gundam model in existence.
But some Armored Core enthusiasts are going the other direction, creating decals and paint jobs to make their ACs look like straight trash. Like an AC you got off Craigslist listed “as is.” Real fixer-upper type stuff. These ACs have character, though: Battle-scarred, held together by duct tape, slathered with discount stickers because they were obviously bought at clearance prices.
Here are some of the best, most busted custom decals for Armored Core 6 if you want to role-play as a merc who can’t afford the body shop bill until next payday.
Player Tekitou is crushing it when it comes to messed-up mech decals. Their duct tape decal is near-perfect, and makes it look like your AC got into a nasty fender bender. You can download this one on PlayStation 5 with the share code ID GJUL9A2CWRZ7.
機体の修復は…もう行ったようだな#アーマードコア6 #AC6エンブレム pic.twitter.com/pM2E2yS4QG— てきと (@tekitou3) August 29, 2023
Tekitou also has great designs for a bullet hole, slashed metal, an explosion scar, a second tape option, and even some giant bacon slabs, if you want to cosplay as a hungry pilot taking advantage of your arms overheating.
弾痕です— てきと (@tekitou3) August 30, 2023
好きな部位に被弾させておきたい人は是非
ID(PS5):R3T94EFTW8BZ#アーマードコア6 #AC6エンブレム pic.twitter.com/d1stVssGJ1
エンブレムという名の傷です— てきと (@tekitou3) September 2, 2023
中身ありID(PS5):EPKQKW3L1M4R
中身なしID(PS5):CLTNH0C4U8YX
#アーマードコア6 #AC6エンブレム pic.twitter.com/G4zDrVwHB7
ベーシックな爆発痕っぽい大口径傷跡です— てきと (@tekitou3) September 8, 2023
ID(PS5):77DULD5ST9WP#アーマードコア6 #AC6エンブレム pic.twitter.com/puhiSmUE85
武器を持たないルビコン真拳の求道者向け包帯です— てきと (@tekitou3) August 31, 2023
ID(PS5):5W16LB9W3NM8#アーマードコア6 #AC6エンブレム pic.twitter.com/hrpokuXDCr
Here’s more convincing battle-scarring, seemingly from larger ordnance:
装甲を貫通した弾痕デカールと貫通してない弾痕デカール #アーマードコア6 #AC6エンブレム #PS5 pic.twitter.com/3eQ09rz6SC— にてくべ (@nite3d) August 31, 2023
And a couple Band-Aid-style bandages, if you want to go a little goofier:
ご覧ください 我が家のわんぱくACちゃん。— プーパッポンマッサマン (@PPP_MassaMan) August 31, 2023
共有ID：UWVQT3MGF8DJ#アーマードコア6 #アーマードコア6エンブレム #AC6デカール
#AC6 #AC6エンブレム pic.twitter.com/aIjBtEUsq5
ご自由にどうぞ— 丸めろ (@MarMelo_212) August 30, 2023
ID（Steam）: XUQASP3KQV3U#AC6 pic.twitter.com/l101pkaHnj
If you want your mech to look like a low-level employee of a corporation that enforces name tags, well, here you go:
企業の犬の皆さんへ— スイートロール:オイルパステル入門者 (@sweetroll_tm) August 29, 2023
「社員証風エンブレ厶」
を作りました。
左の窓の部分は透けているので、
お好きな企業のエンブレムを先に張って、上からこれを貼れば完成です。
これはベイラムを使った例です
ID:PN4XGEUEQNS8
ご自由にどうぞ#AC6 #AC6エンブレム pic.twitter.com/kSnG8xrBXE
Or if you want to look like you just got your new mech, but you forgot to take the size sticker off, you can thank Phu Patpong Massaman for this brilliant idea.
ユニクロで買ってきた。#アーマードコア6 #ARMOREDCOREVI pic.twitter.com/1aLr2i49wG— プーパッポンマッサマン (@PPP_MassaMan) August 26, 2023
I’ll also once again recommend this discount sticker (which you’d have to recreate for yourself):
値札ラベルのエンブレムを作ると機体に付けたとたん安っぽくなる#アーマードコア6 pic.twitter.com/yTQ7MfyoYv— マサキタケオ (@takeo1945) August 25, 2023
Sometimes it’s not what’s on the outside, but what’s on the inside that says, “I do not have disposable income.” Mossy’s Windows XP sticker and Intel Celeron badges signal to the world that you frequent the entry-level section of the AC Part Picker website.
せっかくCeleronをつくったのでOSもつくりました#ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON #AC6エンブレム— 忙殺された苔石(mossy) (@Mossstone_1mzn9) August 30, 2023
ID: 7CFQ95TWFTME pic.twitter.com/P97aztUAR0
ACにインテル製CPUを入れたい場合はご利用ください#ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON #AC6エンブレム— 忙殺された苔石(mossy) (@Mossstone_1mzn9) August 27, 2023
ID: WE858182SEE9 pic.twitter.com/YAAT35zy5a
Here are more current options for the (now discontinued) Celeron fan base:
Intel Core— ColorInk11 (@Ink11sArt) September 4, 2023
Share ID: WVUFLBFGSQCG (i3)
Share ID: BE02D5HQQ3D7 (i5)
Share ID: WXBH8D71JVTX (i7)
Share ID: MNHCWLKRU0BU (i9)#ARMOREDCOREVI #AC6エンブレム #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON pic.twitter.com/fF4kba8wz8
Finally, if garishness is how you want to express yourself, why not just walk around Rubicon as a massive can of Monster Energy?
”Unleash the Beast!”— 雷鳥@絵 (@Grouse_Nest) August 29, 2023
モンスターエナジーのロゴ作りました。
ID(Steam):WGUQM5SRP8CX / 94VW5U3ETXPD #ARMOREDCOREVIFIRESOFRUBICON #AC6デカール #AC6エンブレム #MonsterEnergy pic.twitter.com/uIr99BzHAB
Loading comments...