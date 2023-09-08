How to make your Armored Core 6 mech look like absolute shit

When budding mech pilots got their hands on Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and its extensive AC customization options, they quickly made the coolest machines possible. Players recreated EVA units from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Kaneda’s bike from Akira, and virtually every Gundam model in existence.

But some Armored Core enthusiasts are going the other direction, creating decals and paint jobs to make their ACs look like straight trash. Like an AC you got off Craigslist listed “as is.” Real fixer-upper type stuff. These ACs have character, though: Battle-scarred, held together by duct tape, slathered with discount stickers because they were obviously bought at clearance prices.

Here are some of the best, most busted custom decals for Armored Core 6 if you want to role-play as a merc who can’t afford the body shop bill until next payday.

Player Tekitou is crushing it when it comes to messed-up mech decals. Their duct tape decal is near-perfect, and makes it look like your AC got into a nasty fender bender. You can download this one on PlayStation 5 with the share code ID GJUL9A2CWRZ7.

Tekitou also has great designs for a bullet hole, slashed metal, an explosion scar, a second tape option, and even some giant bacon slabs, if you want to cosplay as a hungry pilot taking advantage of your arms overheating.

Here’s more convincing battle-scarring, seemingly from larger ordnance:

And a couple Band-Aid-style bandages, if you want to go a little goofier:

If you want your mech to look like a low-level employee of a corporation that enforces name tags, well, here you go:

Or if you want to look like you just got your new mech, but you forgot to take the size sticker off, you can thank Phu Patpong Massaman for this brilliant idea.

I’ll also once again recommend this discount sticker (which you’d have to recreate for yourself):

Sometimes it’s not what’s on the outside, but what’s on the inside that says, “I do not have disposable income.” Mossy’s Windows XP sticker and Intel Celeron badges signal to the world that you frequent the entry-level section of the AC Part Picker website.

Here are more current options for the (now discontinued) Celeron fan base:

Finally, if garishness is how you want to express yourself, why not just walk around Rubicon as a massive can of Monster Energy?