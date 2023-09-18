A John Wick spinoff, American Horror Story, and more new TV this week

It’s fall! Movies are back, but movies are also on TV — just not how you’d think.

This week marks the premiere of The Continental, a Peacock show set in the John Wick universe, which details the origins of the Continental hotel (at least as we know it). Like the movies, it’s bombastic and bold, full of action and rivalries and revenge. Also like the movies, it might be a little longer than you expect — each of The Continental’s three episodes is closer to feature-film length than that of a typical TV show.

That’s just one of many heavy hitters coming to TV soon. This week will also see the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate, which has big Rosemary’s Baby vibes (with a classic Ryan Murphy twist, of course). Sex Education returns for its fourth — and, sadly, last — season. Love Is Blind is here to once again make us all ponder what really happens in those pods.

Here’s all the best new TV — premieres and finales — coming this week.

New shows on Netflix

Sex Education season 4

Genre: Young adult coming-of-age rom-com

Release date: Sept. 21, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Laurie Nunn

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Tanya Reynolds, Connor Swindells, Gillian Anderson, Patricia Allison, and more

Sex Education’s final season is here! It’s bittersweet, but all good things — and high school — have to come to an end eventually. Here’s to the sexual escapades at this weird little British school. May their love lives be fruitful.

Love Is Blind season 5

Genre: Reality show to find love (and if it’s blind)

Release date: Sept. 22, with four episodes

Showrunner/creator: Chris Coelen

Cast: A bunch of people trying to find love in all the pod places

You know the drill: A bunch of singles enter into pods, where they “date” people through a wall without ever seeing them. The only way they get to meet IRL is once they’ve gotten engaged — then the real test of their love (or whatever it is) begins.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Genre: True crime

Release date: Sept. 20, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Michael Gasparro

While Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 1 featured the overview of the Murdaugh murders, season 2 follows crucial witnesses at the trial (which wrapped earlier this year).

New shows on Hulu

American Horror Story: Delicate, part 1

Genre: Horror anthology

Release date: Sept. 20 on FX, the next day on Hulu

Showrunner/creator: Ryan Murphy

Cast: Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, and more

Forgive me, Father, for I... am interested in watching American Horror Story again. The new season looks like Rosemary’s Baby with that patented, weirdo Ryan Murphy touch. Oh, and Kim Kardashian is there, along with Matt Czuchry (aka the best Gilmore Girls boyfriend).

New shows on Max

Young Love

Genre: Slice of family life

Release date: Sept. 21, with four episodes

Showrunner/creator: Matthew A. Cherry

Cast: Issa Rae, Scott Mescudi, Brooke Monroe Conaway, and more

This show spins off Matthew Cherry’s Oscar-winning short Hair Love, following Black millennial parents Stephen Love (Scott Mescudi) and Angela Young (Issa Rae) as they try to juggle it all. In this case, “it all” includes parenting their daughter, Zuri (Brooke Monroe Conaway), while also trying to make it as a musician, furthering a career as a stylist, and recovering from cancer.

New shows on Prime Video

Neighbours: A New Chapter season 1

Genre: Soap opera (old school)

Release date: Sept. 18, with one episode (and new episodes Monday to Friday after that)

Showrunner/creator: Jason Herbison

Cast: Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, Jackie Woodburne, Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone, and more

The revival of a soap from Down Under on Freevee might not seem like news, but the original Neighbours boasted quite the impressive cast. Running from 1985 through 2022, the show follows the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street, and over the years featured Margot Robbie, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe, and more. So you might be seeing the next gen of Aussie stars, is what I’m saying.

New shows on Peacock

The Continental

Genre: Action-blockbuster origin story

Release date: Sept. 22 with one (very long) episode

Showrunner/creator: Albert Hughes

Cast: Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, and more

The first thing you should know about this show is it’s a spinoff of the John Wick universe, showing the origins of (as the title suggests) The Continental. The second thing you should know is this show has three episodes, each about 90 minutes long. The third thing is that Mel Gibson is in it. The fourth thing is that it’s quite fun!

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Still Up

Genre: Almost romantic comedy

Release date: Sept. 22, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Steve Burge and Natalie Walter

Cast: Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, and more

Two insomniacs, Lisa (Antonia Thomas) and Danny (Craig Roberts), connect in the wee hours of the morning, when it seems like only they are up. Over time they get closer and closer, a friendship that allows for them to say almost everything... except, of course, the feelings they have for each other.

The Super Models

Genre: Docuseries

Release date: Sept. 20, with all four episodes

Showrunner/creator: Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills

Cast: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and some more talking heads

Back in the 1980s, there were the models to know: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. Nicknamed “the Supers,” they brought a new dawn to the fashion industry and redefined how models would be seen. This doc follows their story and their influence — on fashion and beyond.