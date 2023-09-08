 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roblox is coming to PlayStation consoles next month

And the Meta Quest, too

By Ana Diaz
A large number of colorful Roblox avatars on a black background Image: Roblox
Roblox, the gaming platform popular with kids and young people, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this October. Dave Baszucki, CEO of Roblox, announced the news as part of a keynote shared at the 2023 Roblox Developers Conference on Friday.

Roblox is a popular gaming platform where users both create and play games. In the keynote on Friday, Baszucki touted that the platform has roughly 65.5 million daily active users and that people played 15 million different “experiences” in 2022. In addition to PlayStation consoles, Roblox will launch on Meta Quest VR headsets “this month.”

The change marks another entry point for console users to play Roblox. Roblox is available to play on MacOS, mobile devices, Windows PC, and Xbox consoles. Next month, millions of PlayStation owners will be able to download the platform and its games.

Roblox made headlines when the company went public in March 2021 with a $41 billion valuation. Despite a surge of users and growth, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the massive company has had to contend with its fair share of controversy over the years. Issues like moderating its content for its young users, advertising practices, and ways it compensates its young developers present challenges for its creator-fueled game economy.

