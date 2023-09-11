Attack on Titan Final Season leak seems to reveal finale release date

The Attack on Titan anime has felt like it was ending for years now, and technically it has been. Attack on Titan Final Season debuted back in 2020, and it’s been Final Season-ing along ever since. But thanks to an apparent leak, we may finally know when the real ending will arrive. According to the leak, Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will apparently debut on Nov. 4, finally marking the end of the long-running anime and closing out the story.

The leak comes by way of an unlisted YouTube video on the Japanese media company Pony Canyon’s YouTube channel, which was noticed by Twitter user kles7_. The video seems to have included a still image teaser poster as well as the actual release date in the description. While no official word has arrived yet, this date certainly seems plausible.

‘ATTACK ON TITAN: THE FINAL SEASON PART 3 (PART 2)’ is set to release on November 4. pic.twitter.com/VMuhRiVR3k — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 11, 2023

MAPPA took over the Attack on Titan anime starting with Final Season, after WIT Studio animated the three seasons before that. Final Season was divided into three separate parts. The first two functioned mostly like regular anime seasons, but the third part was split into two extra long episodes called Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1 and Special 2. Meanwhile, Attack on Titan’s manga ended back in April 2021.

We don’t know exactly what time Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will air, if it really is going to be released on Nov. 4, or even where it might stream. The most likely location would be Crunchyroll, where the previous episodes of The Final Season have premiered and where the English dub of Special 1 started streaming on Sunday, but we won’t know anything for sure until an official announcement.