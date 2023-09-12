Disney Lorcana’s second set of cards will include Pinocchio, Zootopia, and more

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn is the official title for the second set of cards for Ravensburger’s hot new trading card game. The 200-plus card set will release at local game stores on Nov. 17, with availability at mass market and big box retailers following on Dec. 1. Meanwhile, the collectible Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition, which features alternate art reprints of several cards from the debut set, will also arrives in time for the holidays. Both releases will precede a full reprint of the launch set — ordered in August to meet an incredible surge in demand. That reprinted set isn’t expected to arrive in stores until early 2024.

Ravensburger’s second set of cards adds a little bit of everything to the new game. The biggest draw for fans will be the characters, which will include fan favorites from movies like The Jungle Book, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Pinocchio. But even niche classics like The Great Mouse Detective and newer films, like Zootopia and Raya and the Last Dragon, get their due as well.

Rise of the Floodborn will also expand the background lore of Disney Lorcana ever so slightly, giving additional detail to its so-called “Floodborn” characters. From Tuesday’s news release:

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn dips into the inky origins of floodborn glimmers – Disney characters who were transformed by a mysterious flood of ink. Illumineers and glimmers journey beyond the Great Illuminary, which was damaged in a flood of magical ink. The six inks (Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel) were released in a mixed-up, chaotic form. When storyborn or dreamborn glimmers encountered this mixed ink, they surged with a power that changed them, transforming them into floodborn glimmers. As the magical ink poured out of the Illuminary, treasured lore went with it, including Disney’s King Triton’s powerful trident.

Several Floodborn were released without explanation in the launch set of cards, including a sought-after giant version of Tinkerbell. Rise of the Floodborn will include at least four more — The Queen, Commanding Presence; Cinderella, Stouthearted; Gaston, Intellectual Powerhouse; and Belle, Hidden Archer. All four present previously-released characters with new colors of ink, allowing them to be played in different kinds of decks than those sold at launch.

At least one new in-game ability will be added to Disney Lorcana with Rise of the Floodborn, but it’s not terribly exciting. It’s called Resist, and will indicate how much damage a given character can ignore before taking actual damage to its health.

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition, on the other hand, includes reprints of six popular cards from the game’s launch set, The First Chapter, but with all-new art drawn and signed by artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios. It’s a departure from other licensed TCG card sets, like Wizards of the Coast’s Warhammer 40,000-themed cards where many individual artist credits were not included. The collectible release comes with four Rise of the Floodborn booster packs, and arrives at both local game stores and big box retailers on the same day — Dec. 1.

Disney Lorcana is a fully-featured, highly collectible TCG meant to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Game. While its launch at this year’s Gen Con in August was marred by long lines and an overly bullish secondary market, it is arguably the biggest TCG release in a generation.

Unfortunately for fans, Disney Lorcana cards remain in extremely short supply. The bulk of the first wave went up for sale at major retailers on Sept. 1, selling out in mere minutes. Some local game stores are raising their prices on what little merchandise they have on hand, hoping to get in on the demand generated by speculators at eBay’s TCGPlayer and other secondary marketplaces. Ravensburger says another big batch of cards from The First Chapter should be available beginning in October.

Here’s the full list of new products, plus the suggested retail pricing for each:

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floorborn Booster Packs — $5.99

Amber/Sapphire Starter Deck featuring The Queen and Gaston — $16.99

Amethyst/Steel Starter Deck featuring Merlin and Tiana — $16.99

Rise of the Floodborn Illumineer’s Trove — $49.99

Playmats featuring either Beast or Winnie the Pooh — $19.99

Card Sleeves featuring Mulan or Sisu (from Raya and the Last Dragon) — $9.99

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition — $49.99