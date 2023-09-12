Disney Lorcana’s first animator-drawn cards are spectacular

Disney Lorcana’s second set, announced on Tuesday, expands the hot new trading card game with more than 200 additional cards. When it launches at mass market in December, it will be joined by the game’s first truly collectible retail release: Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition. And while this tiny boxed set only features six alternate art cards, they come courtesy of a murderer’s row of artistic talent from Walt Disney Animation Studios itself — including principal artists who helped create Ariel, Genie, Elsa, and more. Let’s look a little closer at some of the folks invited to flex on these tiny little canvases.

First up is Mark Henn, whose career with Walt Disney Animation began in 1980 working on The Fox and the Hound. His decades of work include more than a few Disney princesses, such as Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, and Tiana. The veteran artist also worked on Mickey’s Christmas Carol, so it’s no wonder he was asked to render The Mouse himself. He’s done so with a light touch that leaves many of his volumetric sketch lines visible through the final color treatment, an in-progress style that’s reminiscent of art you’d find at Lamplight Lounge or Animator’s Palate on board Disney Dream.

Next up is Brittney Lee, a visual development artist whose credits include Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon. However, she’s best known for her work on Frozen and Frozen II where she helped create dresses and hairstyles for the main characters. Turns out she’s responsible for Elsa’s iconic braid, if not the flip itself. Lee also has a thriving Etsy shop where she explores everything from tiki birds to DC Comics heroines in her signature papercraft style.

Moving around the horn, we come next to Eric Goldberg’s work, a fanciful rendering of the all-powerful Genie from Aladdin. He gives the character a rakish grin and the same kind of swirling, curling pose that you’d expect to find in the original 1992 animated feature film. That verisimilitude is likely due to the fact that Goldberg himself was the lead animator for Genie way back when. His credits also include Hercules, Fantasia 2000, and Moana among other Disney and Warner Brothers properties.

The final three cards in the boxed set have just as compelling backstories as the first three. They include Stitch, Abomination, with art by Alex Kupershmidt, the same Ukrainian animator who supervised the animation of Stitch in Lilo and Stitch; Maleficent, by the Spanish-born Lorelay Bové, whose credits include The Princess and the Frog, Wreck-It Ralph, Tangled, and Big Hero 6; and Maui, rendered by Bill Schwab, a long-time art director whose work includes Frozen 2, Moana, Wreck-it Ralph, and more.

Unlike The First Chapter and the second set of Disney Lorcana cards, Rise of the Floodborn, the collectible Disney 100-themed boxed set won’t be available first at local game shops. Instead, you’ll find Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition at retail stores everywhere on Dec. 1, including both small, independent stores and big box retailers. The set includes four booster packs as well, and has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $49.99.