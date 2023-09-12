The Midnight Mass creator is back on Netflix with a scary-looking Poe adaptation

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher, the new horror series from The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan, on Tuesday, and it looks like it’s shaping up to be a must-see addition to anyone’s Halloween horror watchlist.

Loosely based on the 1839 short story and other assorted works of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher follows Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), the co-CEOs of a corrupt pharmaceutical conglomerate and the respective heads of an equally corrupt and wealthy family. When the Usher clan is blighted by a string of mysterious and gruesome deaths, Roderick must confront the long-buried sins of his family’s past in the form of Verna (Carla Guigno), a mysterious woman with intimate knowledge of Ushers and their vices.

The latest production born out of Flanagan’s collaboration with Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher is entirely unrelated to any of the showrunner’s previous shows, intended instead as a standalone series. “It’s the closest I will get to Giallo,” Flanagan said in an interview with The Wrap. “It’s wild. It is colorful and dark and blood-soaked and wicked and funny, and aggressive and scary and hilarious. I’ve never gotten to work on anything like it. We left everything on the field with it, and it’s just bombastic fun.”

Disappointed fans of The Midnight Club, which was canceled by Netflix last December, needn’t worry that the same fate will befall The Fall of the House of Usher, as the show is being billed as a one-and-done limited series of eight episodes. The series features the return of several of Flanagan’s past collaborators including Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass), and more, as well as new faces, most notably Mark Hamill in the role of Arthur Pym, an advisor to the Roderick Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.