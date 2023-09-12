The largest video store in the US will now let you rent from anywhere in the country

Scarecrow, the largest movie and TV rental store in the United States, and one of the largest in the whole world, is offering its massive archive up for the whole country — just in time for Netflix ending its own rent-by-mail system. The Seattle-based video store announced on Tuesday that it will now offer a by-mail service that will allow customers to rent most titles from its library and have them shipped straight to their door.

To take advantage of Scarecrow’s new offering, users will just need to make an account on the Scarecrow website — though the account will have to be manually approved. Once it’s approved, you can search through the stores library and select whatever titles you’d like and head on to check out. Orders can contain up to six total discs, giving you room to rent TV seasons or multiple movies, and each shipment will cost a flat $12 fee that includes return postage. Rentals will last for 14 days, including shipping time.

Scarecrow is known for its staggeringly large collection of media, which includes over 145,000 titles making it one of the most impressive and comprehensive collections of movie and TV anywhere in the world. For the record, Netflix has a little under 14,000 titles in its entire worldwide library at the moment.

Among this mountain of media is a particularly great selection of hard-to-find titles, making the mail in option a particularly great resource for fans who are interested in wandering off the beaten path of streaming services like Netflix or Max. However, one limit of the by-mail service is that it doesn’t include Scarecrow’s out-of-print, or irreplaceable films, which is pretty understandable.

The service is available now, and more information can be found at Scarecrow’s website.