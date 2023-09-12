 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A new Xbox accessory will let you play Halo 2 LAN parties in HD

The XBHD plugs into the back of the original Xbox, adding two HDMI outputs and three ethernet ports

By Cameron Faulkner
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of the XBHD accessory by EON Gaming that plugs into the original Xbox to enable HD video quality. Image: EON Gaming
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

If you’ve ever wanted an easy way to connect your original Xbox to a modern, high definition television via HDMI, EON Gaming has a solution for you, albeit a pricey one. EON’s $189.99 XBHD is a plug-and-play adapter that converts the Xbox’s outgoing video signal to up to 720p or 1080i resolution. In other words, Jet Set Radio Future will look better than ever.

A photo of the back of EON Gaming’s XBHD accessory, showing two HDMI video outputs, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and three ethernet ports. Image: EON Gaming

The XBHD plugs directly into the back of the original Xbox, and it’s more than just a one-to-one video port conversion. This gadget features dual HDMI outputs, so you push the Xbox to two screens simultaneously, or stick a video capture card into one of the ports to stream your games live on Twitch. The XBHD also includes a MiniToslink 3.5mm jack, in case you want to listen privately with headphones, or output to a powerful speaker system.

Better yet, if you want to link up other Xbox consoles for some Halo 2 LAN parties, the XBHD can serve as an ethernet switch of sorts, with three RJ45 connectors.

The XBHD launches on Oct. 10, and it’s available to pre-order now through sites like Rondo Products, Stone Age Gamer, Games Connection, and Amazon.

