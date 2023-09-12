A new Xbox accessory will let you play Halo 2 LAN parties in HD

If you’ve ever wanted an easy way to connect your original Xbox to a modern, high definition television via HDMI, EON Gaming has a solution for you, albeit a pricey one. EON’s $189.99 XBHD is a plug-and-play adapter that converts the Xbox’s outgoing video signal to up to 720p or 1080i resolution. In other words, Jet Set Radio Future will look better than ever.

The XBHD plugs directly into the back of the original Xbox, and it’s more than just a one-to-one video port conversion. This gadget features dual HDMI outputs, so you push the Xbox to two screens simultaneously, or stick a video capture card into one of the ports to stream your games live on Twitch. The XBHD also includes a MiniToslink 3.5mm jack, in case you want to listen privately with headphones, or output to a powerful speaker system.

Better yet, if you want to link up other Xbox consoles for some Halo 2 LAN parties, the XBHD can serve as an ethernet switch of sorts, with three RJ45 connectors.

The XBHD launches on Oct. 10, and it’s available to pre-order now through sites like Rondo Products, Stone Age Gamer, Games Connection, and Amazon.