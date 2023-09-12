Apple’s next iPhone will boast some surprising gaming power. The company announced Tuesday that the iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple’s new A17 Pro chip, will bring real-time ray-traced graphics to its flagship phone. The hardware will power native mobile versions of Capcom’s Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 remake, as well as Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding.

Sribalan Santhanam, silicon engineering group VP, introduced the new chip during Tuesday’s Apple event and promised that the A17’s internal GPU can run ray-traced reflections smoothly — four times faster than software-based rendering on current chips. Santhanam called it the “fastest chip ever on any smartphone.”

To showcase that speed, Apple brought out the developers of Ubisoft’s The Division Resurgence, an upcoming free-to-play spinoff of the franchise, and Hoyoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact to show those games on an iPhone. But the presentation went beyond games already designed explicitly for mobile devices, revealing that Capcom will bring the console versions of Resident Evil Village and this year’s Resident Evil 4 remake to iPhone 15 Pro later this year. Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding is also coming to iPhone 15 Pro this year. Next year, Ubisoft will bring the console version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage to iPhone.

“This is the first time the console version of Assassin’s Creed will be natively available on a smartphone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior VP of worldwide marketing. Ubisoft has released multiple mobile platform Assassin’s Creed games over the past 15 years, but Mirage appears to be the first directly ported to iOS.

Apple, Capcom, and Ubisoft did not discuss touchscreen controls for those games, though Apple did promote that iPhone supports Bluetooth controllers, including Sony’s DualSense for PlayStation 5.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro pricing starts at $999, with 128 GB of storage and a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199, with 256 GB of storage, and boasts a 6.7-inch screen. Both models will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 22.