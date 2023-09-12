 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Attack on Titan’s finale confirmed to premiere in November

It’s the final (final) countdown

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Toussaint Egan is an associate curation editor, out to highlight the best movies, TV, anime, comics, and games. He has been writing professionally for over 8 years.

Following an apparent leak yesterday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Attack on Titan released a new trailer on Tuesday, showing off a selection of clips from the forthcoming finale of the series and confirming its premiere date of Nov. 4.

The new footage doesn’t confirm much apart from that, aside from featuring a series of close-up shots of the Armored Titan Reiner Braun, the Armored Titan Annie Leonhart, Levi and Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, and Eren Yeager in his Founding Titan form looking either incredibly stressed out or extremely pissed off. Which is totally fair; you’d be stressed too if the fate of human civilization was on the line.

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will bring to a close the final season of Attack on Titan, which has been produced by MAPPA who took over production following WIT Studio’s departure from the series following the conclusion of the show’s third season. Attack on Titan’s manga ended back in April 2021, though it’s currently unknown whether this final installment will feature any significant departures from the source material.

The tweet confirms that Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will air on NHK General TV at 24:00 JPN Time (midnight). Still no confirmation as to where it will stream, but the most likely location would be Crunchyroll, where the previous episodes of The Final Season have premiered and and where the English dub of Special 1 started streaming on Sunday.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Lego Venator Attack Cruiser lands on Oct. 4

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Filed under:

All Starfield companions, crew members, and how to recruit them

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

The largest video store in the US will now let you rent from anywhere in the country

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Game devs say Unity’s big change puts studios at risk

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Resident Evil 4 remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage are coming to... iPhone?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Backbone’s USB-C controller works with the new iPhone 15

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon