Attack on Titan’s finale confirmed to premiere in November

Following an apparent leak yesterday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Attack on Titan released a new trailer on Tuesday, showing off a selection of clips from the forthcoming finale of the series and confirming its premiere date of Nov. 4.

The new footage doesn’t confirm much apart from that, aside from featuring a series of close-up shots of the Armored Titan Reiner Braun, the Armored Titan Annie Leonhart, Levi and Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, and Eren Yeager in his Founding Titan form looking either incredibly stressed out or extremely pissed off. Which is totally fair; you’d be stressed too if the fate of human civilization was on the line.

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will bring to a close the final season of Attack on Titan, which has been produced by MAPPA who took over production following WIT Studio’s departure from the series following the conclusion of the show’s third season. Attack on Titan’s manga ended back in April 2021, though it’s currently unknown whether this final installment will feature any significant departures from the source material.

The tweet confirms that Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will air on NHK General TV at 24:00 JPN Time (midnight). Still no confirmation as to where it will stream, but the most likely location would be Crunchyroll, where the previous episodes of The Final Season have premiered and and where the English dub of Special 1 started streaming on Sunday.