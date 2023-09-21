 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best Starfield gifts

We’ve got more loot than Kryx’s Legacy and Jemison Mercantile put together

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A composite image of Starfield themed gifts on a background of a Starfield wallpaper Graphic: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Swatch, Bethesda, Alpha Industries, Microsoft, ParalysisDesigns, Titan Comics
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Attention, space cadets: If you can’t get enough of Bethesda’s new, space-faring RPG, you might be looking for ways to rep your fandom. We’ve got you covered. There's a galaxy of official Starfield-branded merchandise (like the rad limited edition Starfield controller), plus a number of unofficial suggestions that speak to our unshakeable spirit of exploration. In addition to gaming accessories, our collection includes fun apparel like a Chunks branded trucker cap, and a slick rolltop backpack from Alpha Industries, to give you some examples.

If Starfield’s practical sci-fi setting has captured your imagination for what else might be out there, we’ve woven in some suggestions for supplementary reading below, like the Expanse series, or The Forever War. Looking for stuff to watch after exploring the Settled Systems? These movies and TV shows should do the trick.

Starfield apparel and accessories

Starfield Aerial skate deck

  • $75

Prices taken at time of publishing.

In space, no one can hear you kickflip. Whether you’re ready to grind rails on Gagarin, or just hold onto it as a piece of wall art, the Starfield skate deck is a striking piece of memorabilia.

Starfield Constellation beanie (pre-order)

  • $22

Prices taken at time of publishing.

It’s very cold in space, so this acrylic beanie won’t cut it for extraterrestrial exploration. But here on Earth, it should do you just fine during chilly months. It sports a Constellation logo clip tag with Starfield’s signature multicolor theme.

Alpha Industries Crew Rolltop Backpack

  • $90

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Tired of being over-encumbered? This durable Alpha Industries rolltop backpack provides a versatile storage solution for all of your valuables, and it comes with the Alpha Industries “remove before flight” tag.

NASA Swatch

  • $140

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Just in case you missed out on your chance to grab the official Starfield Constellation Edition watch, Swatch offers a striking timepiece modeled after the primary colors used in NASA flight suits.

Games to play after Starfield

A Kerbal from the Kerbal Space Program 2 announcement trailer

Kerbal Space Program 2

  • $50

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If you spent way too much time designing your own ship in Starfield, you might want to check out Kerbal Space Program 2. While it’s still in early access, the game offers an already amazing number of parts to build your own extrasolar vehicles including rovers, rockets, spaceplanes, and more.

Artwork from The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds

  • $20
  • $30
  • 35% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Prefer your space adventures to be a little more tongue-in-cheek? The Outer Worlds is a fun, Skyrim-inspired, extraterrestrial FPS RPG developed by Obsidian, including many of the members involved in the Fallout franchise before Bethesda acquired it.

Starfield gaming accessories

Starfield Controller Faceplate

  • $17
  • $18
  • 6% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The limited edition Starfield controller is hard to come by these days, not to mention pricey. But with a little elbow grease, you can transform a Xbox Wireless Controller you already own into one by swapping in one of these impeccably recreated faceplates.

Starfield Stream Deck Mk. 2

  • $150
  • $165
  • 10% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The official Starfield-styled Stream Deck Mk. 2 from Elgato offers the same excellent functionality of the standard model. It has 15 highly customizable buttons with a slick aesthetic borrowed from the game.

Xbox Series X Console Wrap (pre-order)

  • $50

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If you want to give your Xbox Series X the Starfield treatment, you can currently pre-order the Starfield Console Wrap. The console cover sports the game’s “NASA punk” iconography, and crucially, it doesn’t block access to any vents or ports.

Seagate Starfield Hard Drive

  • $110

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If Starfield's 140 GB install size has got you down, free up some space on your console by moving some of games to this external hard drive. Available in sizes up to 8 TB, this hard drive features the Constellation logo on a white background with the same gorgeous iconography used on other Starfield accessories.

Starfield home decor

Custom Starfield Mug

  • $29

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Emblazoned with the Starfield logo, and customizable with your own personal message, this unofficial mug is available in navy, black, and white. For use in standard gravity environments only.

Starfield-inspired books

The Worm

  • $64

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The retro NASA logo, with its interconnected A and S, is affectionately referred to as “The Worm”. A piece of typography so timeless NASA resumed using it in 2020. This 248-page book showcases over 200 images from the NASA archives, all featuring the legendary logo.

The Expanse Box Set

  • $43
  • $50
  • 15% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The extrasolar setting and interplanetary politics of James S. A. Corey’s The Expanse are a clear influence on the lore of Starfield, as they are for other works. This box set includes the first three books in the epic series, Leviathan Wakes, Caliban’s War, and Abbadon’s Gate.

Bonus section: hear from Sam Coe and eat some bugs

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Which Lifepath should you choose in Cyberpunk 2077

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are hyped to finally change their character’s appearance

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The best stealth build and stealth skills in Payday 3

By Jordan Oloman
/ new

The best skills to get first in Payday 3

By Jordan Oloman
/ new

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is coming to Call of Duty

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Mondo’s new Batman: Mask of the Phantasm figurine rules

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon