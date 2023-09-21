The best Starfield gifts

Attention, space cadets: If you can’t get enough of Bethesda’s new, space-faring RPG, you might be looking for ways to rep your fandom. We’ve got you covered. There's a galaxy of official Starfield-branded merchandise (like the rad limited edition Starfield controller), plus a number of unofficial suggestions that speak to our unshakeable spirit of exploration. In addition to gaming accessories, our collection includes fun apparel like a Chunks branded trucker cap, and a slick rolltop backpack from Alpha Industries, to give you some examples.

If Starfield’s practical sci-fi setting has captured your imagination for what else might be out there, we’ve woven in some suggestions for supplementary reading below, like the Expanse series, or The Forever War. Looking for stuff to watch after exploring the Settled Systems? These movies and TV shows should do the trick.

Starfield apparel and accessories

Starfield Aerial skate deck $75 Prices taken at time of publishing. In space, no one can hear you kickflip. Whether you’re ready to grind rails on Gagarin, or just hold onto it as a piece of wall art, the Starfield skate deck is a striking piece of memorabilia. $75 at Bethesda

Starfield Constellation beanie (pre-order) $22 Prices taken at time of publishing. It’s very cold in space, so this acrylic beanie won’t cut it for extraterrestrial exploration. But here on Earth, it should do you just fine during chilly months. It sports a Constellation logo clip tag with Starfield’s signature multicolor theme. $22 at Bethesda

Alpha Industries NASA sling bag $75 Prices taken at time of publishing. Nailing that exact shade of NASA grey may be more of an art than a science. This compact bag sports an embroidered NASA logo. $75 at Alpha Industries

Alpha Industries Crew Rolltop Backpack $90 Prices taken at time of publishing. Tired of being over-encumbered? This durable Alpha Industries rolltop backpack provides a versatile storage solution for all of your valuables, and it comes with the Alpha Industries “remove before flight” tag. $90 at Alpha Industries

NASA Swatch $140 Prices taken at time of publishing. Just in case you missed out on your chance to grab the official Starfield Constellation Edition watch, Swatch offers a striking timepiece modeled after the primary colors used in NASA flight suits. $140 at Swatch

Starfield Chunks Hat $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Advertise your loyalty to the galaxy’s favorite cuboid fast-food franchise. The Chunks snapback trucker cap is available in blue, red, pink, and black. $25 at Etsy

Games to play after Starfield

Kerbal Space Program 2 $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you spent way too much time designing your own ship in Starfield, you might want to check out Kerbal Space Program 2. While it’s still in early access, the game offers an already amazing number of parts to build your own extrasolar vehicles including rovers, rockets, spaceplanes, and more. $50 at Epic Games Store

The Outer Worlds $20

$30

35% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Prefer your space adventures to be a little more tongue-in-cheek? The Outer Worlds is a fun, Skyrim-inspired, extraterrestrial FPS RPG developed by Obsidian, including many of the members involved in the Fallout franchise before Bethesda acquired it. $20 at Amazon (Steam)

$60 at Amazon (Xbox)

Starfield gaming accessories

Starfield Controller Faceplate $17

$18

6% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The limited edition Starfield controller is hard to come by these days, not to mention pricey. But with a little elbow grease, you can transform a Xbox Wireless Controller you already own into one by swapping in one of these impeccably recreated faceplates. $17 at Amazon

Starfield Stream Deck Mk. 2 $150

$165

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The official Starfield-styled Stream Deck Mk. 2 from Elgato offers the same excellent functionality of the standard model. It has 15 highly customizable buttons with a slick aesthetic borrowed from the game. $150 at Elgato

Xbox Series X Console Wrap (pre-order) $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you want to give your Xbox Series X the Starfield treatment, you can currently pre-order the Starfield Console Wrap. The console cover sports the game’s “NASA punk” iconography, and crucially, it doesn’t block access to any vents or ports. $50 at Xbox

Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset $125 Prices taken at time of publishing. This stunning white version of the Xbox Wireless Headset is highlighted with Starfield’s cockpit iconography and rainbow-like stripes. This headset works with Xbox consoles, as well as Bluetooth devices. $125 at Best Buy

$125 at Target

Seagate Starfield Hard Drive $110 Prices taken at time of publishing. If Starfield's 140 GB install size has got you down, free up some space on your console by moving some of games to this external hard drive. Available in sizes up to 8 TB, this hard drive features the Constellation logo on a white background with the same gorgeous iconography used on other Starfield accessories. $110 at Amazon (2 TB)

Starfield home decor

Custom Starfield Mug $29 Prices taken at time of publishing. Emblazoned with the Starfield logo, and customizable with your own personal message, this unofficial mug is available in navy, black, and white. For use in standard gravity environments only. $29 at Etsy

My Friend Wilby Starfield Crochet Pattern $5 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you’ve already specced into the crochet skill tree (underrated, if you ask me), Wilby, the multicolored plush companion found all over Starfield, can be yours IRL. $5 at Etsy

Concord Aerospace Switches $49 Prices taken at time of publishing. Don’t just turn on your lights, launch them into orbit with this wall plate switch from Concord Aerospace. It’s modeled after the switches used in the Apollo Command Capsule. $49 at Concord Aerospace

NASA Exoplanet Posters $9 Prices taken at time of publishing. Names like Kepler-16b and Trappist-1e may not stir your imagination, but this collection of art deco posters just might. It details the stunning characteristics of our exoplanetary neighbors. $9 at Etsy

Starfield-inspired books

The Worm $64 Prices taken at time of publishing. The retro NASA logo, with its interconnected A and S, is affectionately referred to as “The Worm”. A piece of typography so timeless NASA resumed using it in 2020. This 248-page book showcases over 200 images from the NASA archives, all featuring the legendary logo. $64 at Nasa Gear

The Forever War Graphic Novel $16

$20

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The illustrated version of the Hugo and Nebula award-winning novel by Joe Haldeman is a clever retelling of a sci-fi classic that feels steeped in the themes and aesthetics of Starfield. $16 at Amazon

The Expanse Box Set $43

$50

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The extrasolar setting and interplanetary politics of James S. A. Corey’s The Expanse are a clear influence on the lore of Starfield, as they are for other works. This box set includes the first three books in the epic series, Leviathan Wakes, Caliban’s War, and Abbadon’s Gate. $43 at Barnes & Noble

$28 at Amazon

Bonus section: hear from Sam Coe and eat some bugs

Elias Toufexis Cameo $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. Ya’ll gonna stroll by without saying howdy? Starfield’s own Space Cowboy, Sam Coe (voiced by Elias Toufexis), can be booked via Cameo to record a brief message for you. $40 at Cameo