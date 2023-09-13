Fright Krewe looks like the delightfully spooky animated adventure of my dreams

Finally, DreamWorks Animation’s mysterious Fright Krewe has a trailer, and it looks like everything I could’ve dreamed of.

Fright Krewe brings 2D animation back to DreamWorks, something the studio has mostly departed from in its television shows. It’s also a horror-tinged serialized show for older kids. Be still my beating heart! The show was first announced in June, but information has been scant, save for some basic plot details and the fact that it’s helmed by director Eli Roth (Hostel) and YA science fiction author James Frey (I Am Number Four).

But now, in the first trailer, we see the group of misfit teenagers accidentally awaken a VooDoo Queen and a group of ghosts that gifts them magical powers. They must use these powers to defend New Orleans from a gamut of supernatural creatures, including but not limited to vampires, monsters, demons, and rougarous. The voice cast includes Sydney Mikayla as Soleil, Tim Johnson Jr. as Maybe, Grace Lu as Missy, Chester Rushing as Stanley, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Pat, and Jacques Colimon as Belial.

Fright Krewe hits Hulu and Peacock on Oct. 2 — just in time for Halloween season.