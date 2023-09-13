 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starfield is getting an ‘eat’ button for food, among other updates

After Wednesday’s hotfix, expect more tweaks

By Nicole Carpenter
new
an assault rifle, a flight manual, a sandwich, and other sundry objects sitting on a desk in Starfield Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
When you find food you want to eat in Starfield, you have to pick it up to add it to your inventory, then open your inventory, find the food, then click on it to eat it. It’s a lot of menus for a little snack — and Starfield players have been begging Bethesda to make that little tweak.

Bethesda will deliver, it turns out. On Wednesday, Bethesda issued a small hotfix for Starfield that fixed a few bugs tied to quests, but also announced to players that more updates are coming. The button to eat wasn’t added on Wednesday, but it will be added during Starfield’s “regular interval of updates.” The addition of an eat button may seem small — and it is. But it’s these small changes that add up to big quality-of-life improvements for Starfield, and players are eager to better utilize food they find in the world.

Beyond the eat button, Bethesda said it’s looking to adjust brightness and contrast controls, HDR calibration, a field-of-view slider, Nvidia DLSS support for PC, and ultrawide monitor support for PC. “We’re also working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support, and each update will include new stability and performance improvements,” Bethesda said.

Bethesda also noted that there are plenty of other things on that list that’ll come after fixing bugs and stability issues, like city maps. The studio noted that Starfield will continue to get updated for years, and that feedback from players about desired features is welcome. Outside of the quality-of-life stuff, Bethesda is working on mod support through its Creations kit; that’ll be similar to the mod kit for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda said, when it’s released sometime next year.

If you’re looking for the patch notes for Wednesday’s small update, we’ve republished them below:

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

QUESTS

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

