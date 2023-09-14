 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nintendo’s upcoming remake of the best Mario game still fills me with joy

Look at my beautiful boys.

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
Mario holds aloft a purple star while Peach, Bowser, and some other less familiar characters look on and cheer Image: Nintendo

It is my longstanding opinion that Super Mario RPG is the greatest Mario game ever made. Some may disagree with that opinion. I think about those people all the time, and how it must feel to be wrong. Perhaps Nintendo’s forthcoming Nintendo Switch remake of the game, announced in June, will change their mind — if they aren’t already won over by all this sweet new footage.

Thursday’s Nintendo Direct offered a few more details about the game, showing off its completely revamped art style and new features, like a boss rush mode.

Mario’s first role-playing romp isn’t just notable for its genre changeup or sense of humor, but also for original characters like Mallow and Geno (not to be confused with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith), who have rarely been featured in other games since. And since Super Mario RPG hasn’t been readily available since the Wii/Wii U Virtual Console days, this will likely introduce a whole new generation of fans to them. They’re gonna love it.

Super Mario RPG arrives on Nov. 17.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Game devs say Unity’s big change puts studios at risk

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

How to use a Special Skill in Monster Hunter Now

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Starfield relishes in Bethesda’s legacy of item hoarding

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Monster Hunter Now monster list

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Monster Hunter Now weapon list and how to unlock new weapon types

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon