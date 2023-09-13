Sony has a new State of Play coming Thursday

Sony Interactive Entertainment will broadcast a new State of Play presentation on Thursday, Sept. 14, the company said in an announcement on the PlayStation Blog. The showcase will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation platforms. September’s State of Play will run about 40 minutes and will start at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT, via PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

Thursday’s State of Play will include “indie and PS VR2 highlights,” as well as “major upcoming titles from [PlayStation’s] third-party partners,” according to Shawne Benson, director of global third-party relations at SIE. That could mean appearances from games like Helldivers 2, Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, Capcom’s Pragmata, Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake, Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8, and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the next chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project.

SIE has a major release coming soon itself: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. But given the publisher’s penchant for giving its in-house AAA titles dedicated showcases, that may appear in a later State of Play, closer to Spider-Man 2’s October launch.