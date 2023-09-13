 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sony has a new State of Play coming Thursday

The showcase will focus on previously announced games, Sony says

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will broadcast a new State of Play presentation on Thursday, Sept. 14, the company said in an announcement on the PlayStation Blog. The showcase will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation platforms. September’s State of Play will run about 40 minutes and will start at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT, via PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

Thursday’s State of Play will include “indie and PS VR2 highlights,” as well as “major upcoming titles from [PlayStation’s] third-party partners,” according to Shawne Benson, director of global third-party relations at SIE. That could mean appearances from games like Helldivers 2, Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, Capcom’s Pragmata, Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake, Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8, and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the next chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project.

SIE has a major release coming soon itself: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. But given the publisher’s penchant for giving its in-house AAA titles dedicated showcases, that may appear in a later State of Play, closer to Spider-Man 2’s October launch.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

The best weapons in Starfield

By Ford James
/ new

Filed under:

All Starfield factions you can join

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet guides

View All Stories

Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has gotten better at drawing beds

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Filed under:

The best planets for your first outpost in Starfield

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Filed under:

How to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon